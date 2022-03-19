Animal Crossing: New Horizons secret villager feature goes unnoticed by many

Animal Crossing: New Horizons received its final free update back in November 2021. The update included a ton of features and items for players to enjoy and was one of the biggest updates players have received for the title.

Naturally, with an update so big, there were many features that were widely spoken about, but others were silently added to the game. Subsequently, the silent updates went unnoticed by many players of New Horizons.

Animal Crossing YouTuber Mayor Mori recently took upon the topic of one such unspoken update that was added to New Horizons with update 2.0, and many players did not notice the same.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons made a seemingly small update with respect to villagers in the game

Villager interaction has always been an important part of New Horizons. Normally, if players or villagers spend time with each other at their houses, they would have to be invited by the owner of the house.

However, after the recent update, players can get unannounced villager visits. Naturally, not many players were pleased by this update.

However, another addition that came with this update was that players could also visit villager homes and even buy items that were for sale in their house. Players have to move around the house looking at the items till they reach the item that is up for sale.

If the villager informs them that they are willing to sell the item, they can make the purchase.

Apart from this, players can even indulge in different activities with villagers in their houses, such as playing cards and other games with them. This feature even existed in previous Animal Crossing titles, which was a nice touch by Nintendo.

Villager interaction constitutes one of the most addictive parts of New Horizons, so this update was a rather entertaining one, although not many players appreciated the unannounced visits.

However, the ability to hang out with villagers in their homes as well as buy things from them is something that many players have greatly appreciated. There are many such details that players may have missed in the major 2.0 update, but they surfaced sooner or later anyway.

