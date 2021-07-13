Animal Crossing: New Horizons unlimited money cheat

Players can make use of the many exploits present in Animal Crossing: New Horizons to make the gameplay easier.

The community experience in Animal Crossing, like in real life, depends on the amount of money the player has. Generally, various fauna can be caught and sold to earn a substantial amount of Bells. However, if there is a way to keep obtaining money without much effort, players will naturally gravitate toward it.

The Animal Crossing community suggests numerous ways to acquire unlimited money. One of these methods involves unlocking local multiplayer and then following a rather complex procedure.

There is also a slightly more honest way of going about this, but it is quite a tedious one. It involves the concept of money trees in the game.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a 'Promised Land', where money grows on trees

'Growing' money in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a fairly simple process, but it is a little irksome. First, players will have to withdraw 10,000 Bells. Next, they will need to explore their island until they locate a glowing dot on the ground.

If they dig up this glowing dot, they will find 1,000 Bells buried within. Now, if the players bury their 10,000 Bells into the recently dug up hole, there is a chance that a money tree will grow there over the next couple of days.

Players should find three bags of money, each carrying 10,000 Bells. Voila! The player has now successfully made a profit of 20,000 Bells!

Now, of course, players have also tried to maximize profits by potting 99,000 Bells for their money tree. However, the success rate of getting a return of 297,000 Bells is really slim.

According to the dataminer Ninji, there is a 70% chance of receiving three bags of 10,000 Bells each, when any amount from 10,000 to 99,000 is buried.

Anyway, if you’re wondering

• 100-1k🔔 always gets you a tree with 3x 1k🔔

• 2k-9k🔔: 70% chance of 3x 1k🔔, 30% chance of 3x the amount you buried

• 10k-99k🔔: 70% chance of 3x 10k🔔, 30% chance of 3x the amount you buried

• The game decides this the moment you bury the 🔔! — Ninji (hot & ready 🍅) (@_Ninji) April 1, 2020

Therefore, if players want insane amounts of money, it is better to repeat the step with 10,000 Bells, instead of potting a hefty amount in the first place.

