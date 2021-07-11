Animal Crossing: New Horizons celebrates Le 14 Juillet or Bastille Day by offering the limited-time Phrygian cap

14 July marks the Bastille Day, a popular holiday in France that Animal Crossing: New Horizons also celebrates. The occasion is more popularly known as 'Le 14 Juillet' in the game and is one of the few events in the month of July that players can enjoy.

Starting from 10 July 2020, Nintendo introduced the Bastille Day event at Animal Crossing: New Horizons that went on for a whole week. This week, players had access to the exclusive Phrygian camp, a marker of the French Revolution, in the Nook Shop.

The Phrygian cap in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a limited-time clothing piece that has appeared once again in the game as the event returned in 2021.

Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Everything you need to know about fishing tournies

Le 14 Juillet in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The French holiday has once again returned to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. From 10 July to 17 July, players can go around their islands celebrating Le 14 Juillet just like they did last year.

Oh, by the way, Nook's Cranny is offering a special item related to the French National Day 'le 14 juillet' starting today! It's only available until July 20th, so be sure to check it out soon if you're interested. pic.twitter.com/W610hGJ3SC — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) July 10, 2021

There isn't much that happens during the French holiday in Animal Crossing: New Horizons during the week-long event except for the arrival of a limited-time clothing item.

Phrygian cap in Nook Shop from Le 14 Juillet in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Twitter)

Players can buy the Phrygian Cap from the Nook Shop in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for 880 Bells. This week-long window is a once-in-a-year opportunity for players to have at buying the cap.

While it might not be a lucrative item to get in the first instance, players can pair it up with the right costume to make the most out of it.

The red Phrygian Cap in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that players can get during Le 14 Juillet can be used to dress up as Papa Smurf from the popular movie franchise for Halloween if players want. On the other hand, they can also carry it solo and rock the cap to show off between their villagers.

Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How to catch a Golden Stag, the most expensive bug in the game

Edited by Ashish Yadav