Animal Crossing: New Horizons celebrates Marine Day with an all-new item

Nintendo has decided to add some life into Animal Crossing: New Horizons and save July from being the most unhappening month. The all-new Marine Day event finally arrives in the popular game and it brings with it a fresh decorative item.

All the July 2021 events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are a repetition of the ones that came last year. However, the Marine Day event is the latest addition to the game, and not only does it give players yet another reason to celebrate, but also comes bearing gifts.

With the Tanabata event having recently concluded, 8th July marks the beginning of the Marine Day event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The event will last from July 8th till July 22nd and will be the only window when players can buy an all-new limited-time item from the Nook Shop.

Marine Day event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - details and rewards

Marine Day is a Japanese holiday that celebrates the importance of the ocean, especially in the island nation. While the festival is essentially celebrated in the third week of July, Nintendo has introduced the festivities to Animal Crossing: New Horizons a few days earlier so that players can enjoy it to the maximum.

Ship-wheel decoration for Marine Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Crossing Channel)

Marine Day brings with it the all-new Ship-Wheel Door Decoration to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It will be available in the Nook Shop between 8th July and 22nd July for 1080 Bells.

There isn't a lot players can do with the new decorative item except put it on their front doors. However, it is still exciting to see something fresh arrive in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in a rather slow month.

Hi, everyone! For my friends in the northern hemisphere...have you been cooling off in the water? If not, it's a great time to pick up a wet suit and other splashy items related to Marine Day at Nook's Cranny! Special items available now through Marine Day on July 22nd. pic.twitter.com/i0sn43ZeQo — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) July 8, 2021

Once again, since the Ship-Wheel Door Decoration is a limited-time item, it will only be available in the Nook Shop during the given time period. Following this, players will have to wait for a whole year for the Marine Day event to arrive in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod