Animal Crossing Redditor welcomes spring in New Horizons style, leaves the community in awe

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has one of the most creative communities in the gaming world, and fans often channel their creativity towards the title both in the game and in real life. The Nintendo life-simulation title has a lot of different things for players to enjoy, depending on the season and time of the year. With the onset of April, players are getting ready to welcome the spring season into the game.

While most players are excited to experience spring in New Horizons, Animal Crossing Redditor channeled her creativity by making an impressive crocheted cherry bonsai tree that has left the community admiring her skills.

Animal Crossing Redditor crochets cherry bonsai tree to celebrate spring in New Horizons

April is one of the most exciting times for all New Horizons players since it brings the onset of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. While the spring season brings about a lot of different critters, events, and many other changes in the game, it also brings about a complete change in the island's appearance.

Winter is ultimately ending, and players can witness beautiful cherry blossom trees spawning all over their island, giving it a pastel-colored and visually pleasing appearance.

April even brings the cherry blossom season event, where players get access to many different DIY recipes and seasonal items related to cherry blossoms in the game. One such seasonal item that players can get access to in April is the cherry blossom bonsai tree.

Animal Crossing Redditor u/parcelsfromthursday shared their excitement about the onset of cherry blossom season in New Horizons by sharing an image of a cherry blossom bonsai tree that they had crocheted. The crocheted item resembles the in-game item completely, making it clear that the creator spent a lot of time on the little details.

They even commented on their original post that this was not their first attempt at crocheting a cherry blossom bonsai tree. However, they made a few changes to the original design and came up with the true original version they posted.

The community greatly appreciated the item, with several crochet enthusiasts asking the user if they could share the crochet pattern for the cherry blossom bonsai tree.

The Animal Crossing community is known to be as supportive as it is creative, thus inspiring other players to come up with more creative renditions of in-game items in real life.

