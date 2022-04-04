Animal Crossing: New Horizons player stuns the community with her impressive message-in-a-bottle art

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons community is well known for its penchant for making impressive creations both within and outside the game. Fans of the game love to include the beloved title in every aspect of their lives and cannot seem to get the Nintendo life-simulation title off their minds.

This also seemed to be the case with Animal Crossing Redditor u/JenRains, who recently took to the title's subreddit to share their New Horizons creation with a sea-salt jar.

This clever reuse of the jar has left the community impressed and applauding the user's creativity.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons player turns empty seasalt jar into a message bottle

Message bottles often come very handy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as players can often obtain different kinds of DIY recipes from the same. This is exactly what the Reddit user wanted to replicate with their creation, as they included a DIY recipe card inside the seasalt jar, resembling the DIY cards that New Horizons players can get in the game.

However, on the recipe side of the card, the Redditor included a piece of writing that most New Horizons players hope to never have to see.

"You already know this recipe."

Duplicate recipes have collectively been declared as one of the most annoying things to exist in New Horizons, and spoil the mood of any player who receives them. Unfortunately, they are an undeniable part of the game.

The game's subreddit collectively came together to appreciate her art, but also used the post to share their collective frustration about duplicate recipes in the game.

Other players appreciated the Reddit user's creativity in turning a seasalt jar into a New Horizons-inspired message bottle.

The New Horizons community is well-known for sharing its creativity within the community. Players do not limit themselves simply to creating items, but also extend it into the cosplay universe. Many New Horizons enthusiasts have come up with some impeccable cosplay designs over the years that have left the community in awe.

Similarly, Reddit user u/JenRains' message bottle out of a seasalt jar is simply one such example of the massive creativity that the New Horizons community exhibits on a daily basis.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Saman