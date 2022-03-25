4 Animal Crossing: New Horizons in-game cosplays that left the community stunned

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are well known for their creativity both in and out of the game. Cosplay is one such way through which players have shown their creativity with respect to New Horizons.

While many players have done some impeccable cosplays in real life where they dressed up as New Horizons villagers. However, sometimes players have gone the extra mile and cosplayed as various characters from real life in the game.

Here are some of the best in-game cosplays that Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have shown to the community.

Best Animal Crossing: New Horizons in-game cosplays

1) Riddler by @StrawberryBoar

Robert Pattinson's much awaited The Batman was released earlier this month, and fans are loving the movie so far. Naturally, New Horizons fans took to their favorite game to express their love for the movie, and Twitter user @StrawberryBoar cosplayed as Paul Dano's Riddler to share their excitement regarding the movie.

The cosplay was impeccable, imitating Riddler's outfit in the movie to perfection.

2) Joker by u/Sylver_Acnh

Joker (2019) had left fans stunned by Joaquin Phoenix's performance as the titular character. Fans were in love with the character of the the movie, and players of New Horizons paid tribute to the popular character in their own way.

Reddit user u/Sylver_Acnh recreated the infamous headshot scene from the movie with their character cosplaying Arthur Fleck. The player left no stone unturned to make the recreation as close to the movie as possible, with Tom Nook playing Murray Franklin and Isabelle playing the other talk show guest.

3) Agatha by @Great-Bit Arcade

Marvel's WandaVision had the community hooked on to the show towards the beginning of 2021. Due to the success of the title, many fans were seen recreating the scenes from the show in New Horizons.

However, YouTuber Great-Bit Arcade stole the show with their recreation of the popular musical number from WandaVision, Agatha All Along.

Their New Horizons character was dressed exactly like the antagonist, Agatha. Furthermore, the entire depiction of the song was so accurate that it earned immense praise from the community.

4) Loki by @james_blake_666

Loki is yet another popular Marvel character who has often been cosplayed by players in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, not many players usually cosplay as his Frost Giant form, which is something that Twitter user @james_blake_666 did.

The user created a mix of both versions of Loki - Frost Giant and Asgardian. Although Loki sported his Asgardian outfit, the player made sure to keep Loki's original Frost Giant appearance with respect to his body.

Edited by Saman