Fan-made crossover brings WandaVision to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a very widespread community. Fans of the title love to don their creative hats when they are building their Animal Crossing islands. Often, they like to include elements from shows or movies they love into these islands.

In a recent incident, a fan made their very own version of the popular Marvel series WandaVision in Animal Crossing style. The results of this crossover are absolutely adorable.

Marvel fan recreates WandaVision in Animal Crossing style

In the fan art, which has now gained over 1.6k upvotes and many supportive comments, Reddit user u/Iago_Bra has depicted Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch and Vision as Animal Crossing characters. Furthermore, it is commendable that the artist decided to stay true to the comic book versions for the costumes of both Wanda and Vision. The artwork was highly appreciated by other members of the subreddit, r/AnimalCrossing and stayed on its front page for a while.

While some came up with their own analysis of which scene the artwork could have depicted, others appreciated the artist for remaining true to the comic book versions of the characters. The artist even revealed that they intended to make a similar Animal Crossing version of the popular Marvel villain turned hero, Loki Laufeyson.

Fans have previously recreated Loki's look in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via @lovelyTWHiddles on Twitter)

It's safe to say that the community is in love with the idea of WandaVision in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In fact, this is not the first time someone has created a crossover between the two fandoms.

Earlier, in March 2021, an Animal Crossing player recreated WandaVision's popular musical number, Agatha All Along, in Animal Crossing style, and it gained immense popularity within the community.

The creator made sure to include all elements from the original video of the song, and the results blew both communities away.

The creativity that Animal Crossing fans depict within the game can truly be mind-blowing. Players cannot wait to see the next crossover their fellow Animal Crossing lovers come up with.

