5 Animal Crossing: New Horizons cosplays that are all the rage

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players harbor a special place in their hearts for the villagers in the game. Villagers are not only fun to interact with due to their witty personalities, but also adorable to look at. Each of the 397 New Horizons villagers have a unique appearance and character design, which makes them very dear to all players.

Sometimes, players like New Horizons villagers' outfits so much that they try to cosplay the same in real life. Here are some of the most fabulous Animal Crossing: New Horizons cosplays that players have shared on social media.

Incredible Animal Crossing: New Horizons cosplays on social media

1) Redd by @blaisingpyre

Redd is one of the most notorious villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This is primarily because he sells players and villagers fake pieces of art, which results in them losing a lot of Bells since they cannot do anything with those art pieces except throw them away.

However, New Horizons player @blaisingpyre decided to channel their hatred for Redd creatively by cosplaying the villager in real life.

2) Isabelle by @KimmyQuickslice

Isabelle is one of the starting villagers on every New Horizons island. She is responsible for all the daily announcements that players and villagers need to receive on the island every morning. Naturally, she is considered one of the most important villagers in the game.

This makes Isabelle one of the most common choices for cosplaying in real life, and Twitter user @KimmyQuickslice did an impressive job of recreating the popular villager in real life.

#ACNH Outfit for next comic con sorted #AnimalCrossing Isabelle is my cosplay - bring in May

3) Raymond by @Minedoko

Raymond is one of the most popular cat villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Naturally, he has quite a few fans within the community who have dressed up as his character for various occasions.

However, Twitter user @Minedoko's Raymond cosplay is truly one that leaves people wanting to see more of their creativity.

4) Daisy Mae by @Kuromimis_

Daisy Mae is yet another popular traveling villager in New Horizons, who brings her turnips for players to purchase. This gives rise to the Stalk Market in the game, which is one of the most fluctuating aspects of the game.

Daisy Mae is also a popular pick for Animal Crossing cosplayers, but Twitter user @Kuromimis_'s cosplay left the community in awe.

5) Ankha by @BunnieJadeTTV

Ankha is quite a popular pick when it comes to cosplaying New Horizons' villagers. This is primarily because she is considered to be one of the most attractive villagers in the game, with her Egyptian appearance and blue hair.

Twitter user @BunnieJadeTTV, however, stole the show with her Ankha cosplay.

These are some of the most stunning New Horizons cosplays that the community has seen so far.

