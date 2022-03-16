5 cutest villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a plethora of villagers to offer its players, and almost all of them are adorable in their own way. However, there are some villagers whose appearance is so cute that they instantly win the players' hearts.

Here are some of the cutest villagers that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has for its players to interact with.

Cutest villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Molly

Molly is a duck villager in New Horizons, and she is one of the newest villagers introduced in the series, having made her first appearance in New Leaf. Molly has a normal personality type and is generally very kind towards players and other villagers on the island.

Apart from her pleasing personality, Molly also has an adorable appearance, with large pink spots of blush on her face and shiny black eyes. Furthermore, she even has a dark brown flower-like spot right above her beak, making her look all the more adorable.

2) Marshal

Marshal is a smug squirrel villager in Animal Crossing. Despite his personality type, he is considered to be one of the cutest villagers in the game due to his marshmallow-like appearance.

Marshal is an off-white squirrel with pink blush on both cheeks. He has a choppy brown fringe and arched black eyes. His overall appearance makes him cute enough to be one of the most popular villagers in the game.

3) Ankha

Ankha is a snooty cat villager in New Horizons. She became a very popular villager in the game due to her Egyptian appearance, making her resemble Cleopatra.

Despite her personality type, Ankha is very kind towards players and many other villagers in the game, making her a delight to have on any New Horizons island.

4) Raymond

Apart from being one of the most popular villagers in New Horizons, Raymond is also one of the cutest villagers in the game. The cat villager sports a suit and glasses along with a serious expression on his face, which makes him appear extremely adorable.

Furthermore, Raymond is the only villager in New Horizons who has heterochromia, making him all the more desirable.

5) Merengue

Merengue is a rhino villager in New Horizons. The pink rhino has a normal personality type and is arguably one of the cutest villagers in the game.

Merengue has whipped cream on her head and a strawberry for a horn. She is dressed in a chef's outfit by default, which makes her look very adorable.

These are some of the most adorable villagers Animal Crossing: New Horizons has to offer its players.

