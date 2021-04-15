Animal Crossing: Watch out for the duck trafficker and other notorious villagers in New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons completed its one-year anniversary a few weeks back. To celebrate it, devs introduced bigger and better rewards and also alluded to the possibility of new events and new characters.

Animal Crossing, over the years, has relied on its staple set of characters to drive the premise of the game. There are characters who appear on the Animal Crossing island during certain events and aren't available throughout the year. Rover is one such character with whom the players can interact only after completing the May Day maze.

While all that is good fun, many players feel that unlike the other entries in the franchise, New Horizons’ villagers are stale and boring.

On the flip side, several players suggest that characters in New Horizons appear sweet and adorable on the outside but have hidden secrets and project a darker side of the game.

Animal Crossing villagers aren't as sweet as they seem

Most Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers are warm and welcoming, but over the course of the last year, players have come across characters with eccentric personalities.

Bill is considered one of these characters. Bill is a villager who is a duck. Many players have spotted him quacking around the island with no real direction.

Players have stated that they've spotted him offering around 458 ducks for free. This is fairly bizarre. It's akin to players offering others of their kind for trade.

Another character on this list is Chrissy, a rather sweet character who roams around the Animal Crossing island with a briefcase of sorts. However, several players have had some pretty disturbing encounters with her.

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

She often alludes to screams in the basement before changing the topic. What happens in Chrissy’s basement remains in Chrissy’s basement, it seems.

The next character makes creepy remarks about the world itself. Deli is a character who often roams the island and makes light conversations with other characters. He also tends to break the fourth wall.

He suggests that Animal Crossing characters exist to keep the players entertained. Contrary to the central idea of the game, Deli also states that the in-game conversations aren't close to being real.