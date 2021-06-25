Animal Crossing: Who is Marina and what is her role in New Horizons? 

There are many different types of villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and they all have different roles. Some help players in designing their island or providing them with goods or services. Others help run the island, like Isabelle or Tom Nook.

Each villager has something they do or provide to players, and some find certain ones to be more valuable than others. Others, while not providing a service or good, do have roles and bring things to the island.

A visit from Marina. Image via Reddit

Marina debuted as a villager in Wild World and was such a fan-favorite addition that she's been in every iteration since. She was an islander in the first Animal Crossing, but was made to be a villager after that. She's remained an integral villager since then.

Marina in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Marina is a normal octopus villager. Her notable quote is "I think I'm the only sane one in this town." (She's probably right). Marina is a fitting name for an aquatic villager and is Latin for "from the sea". Marina is one of the kind villagers, as she is often nice and friendly to players.

Antonio and Marina told me that they have a bet going on, over which one of them is the better-looking villager. Can you help them solve it? pic.twitter.com/vf2QIJ4PKc — Animal Crossing Villager BOT🤖 (@AC_VillagerBot) June 23, 2021

Marina's house in New Horizons is almost exactly the same as it is in other releases. The pink tankless toilet and Claw-foot tub are in the same positions as houses past. She has items from the Cute series, including the bed, sofa, vanity, tea table, music player, floor lamp, and DIY table.

While she doesn't have a particular job, many players enjoy her presence on their island. She's a "normal villager" but her design stands out and sets her apart from the rest of them. She is also the only female octopus villager in all of New Horizons, so she is a fairly unique villager to have.

The many faces of Marina. Image via YouTube

Marina is a long-time staple of Animal Crossing. She's not a villager many people would need for something, but her bright personality and colors make her a desirable addition to any Animal Crossing island.

Related: How to catch the Giant Trevally in New Horizons.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod