Ankush FF's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more in June 2021

Ankush Free Fire (FF) is a well-known content creator in the Indian gaming community. He frequently posts entertaining gameplay videos on his YouTube channel, which currently has about 1 million subscribers.

This article takes a look at Ankush FF's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, views, and other details.

Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

Ankush FF's lifetime stats

Ankush FF has played 24063 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 10573 of them, maintaining a win rate of 43.94%. He eliminated 90349 opponents at a K/D ratio of 6.69 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 1296 Booyahs in 3273 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 39.59%. With 12518 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 6.32.

Ankush FF has also played 937 solo games and has won on 124 occasions, making his win rate 13.23%. He bagged 2610 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.21 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ankush FF's ranked stats

Ankush FF has 909 victories in 1323 ranked squad matches this season, translating to a win rate of 68.71%. He has 6848 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 16.54.

The content creator has won 23 of the 36 ranked duo matches that he has played this season, making his win rate 63.88%. He has 151 kills at a K/D ratio of 11.62 in this mode.

Ankush FF is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode this season.

Ankush FF's headshots and headshot ratio

Ankush FF's headshot stats in the lifetime and ranked modes are as follows:

Lifetime

Squad mode: Headshots - 19991, Headshot rate - 22.13%

Duo mode: Headshots - 3073, Headshot rate - 24.55%

Solo mode: Headshots - 692, Headshot rate - 26.51%

Ranked (Current Season)

Squad mode: Headshots - 1862, Headshot rate - 27.19%

Duo mode: Headshots - 51, Headshot rate - 33.77%

Solo mode: No matches played yet

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Ankush FF's YouTube channel

Ankush created a new YouTube channel earlier this year. The channel currently has 23 videos, along with 1 million subscribers and 19 million views.

According to Social Blade, Ankush FF has accumulated over 12.34 million views on his channel in the last 30 days.

Click here to visit Ankush FF's YouTube channel.

Ankush FF's social media handles

Ankush is quite active on social media. Players can click here to visit his Instagram handle. They can also click here to visit his Facebook page.

Ankush FF also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

