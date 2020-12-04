Ankush FREEFIRE: Free Fire ID, stats, real name, PC setup, and more

Over the past three years, Free Fire has grown immensely and has become one of the top games of the battle royale genre. The game boasts a massive player base, which also serves as an audience of content creators and streamers.

Ankush FREEFIRE is arguably one of the most popular Free Fire content creators hailing from India. In this article, we take a look at his real name, PC Setup, Free Fire ID, and other in-game details.

Ankush FREEFIRE’s real name, Free Fire ID, and more

Real name, Free Fire ID

His real name is Ankush Tripathi and his Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

Ankush FREEFIRE has participated in 20,717 squad games and has emerged victorious in 8519 of them, retaining a win rate of 41.12%. He has also bagged 74,949 kills and has managed a K/D ratio of 6.14.

He also played 2,997 duo games and has bettered his foes in 1,206 of them, retaining a win rate of 40.24%. The YouTuber has notched 11,112 kills and has upheld a K/D ratio of 6.20.

He also has 119 first-place finishes in 891 solo games, which comes down to a win percentage of 13.35. Ankush has close to 2,500 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.22.

Ranked stats

Ankush has competed in 478 squad games and has 99 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 20.711%. In these matches, he has eliminated 2,452 foes and has maintained a K/D ratio of 6.47.

He has also engaged in 98 duo matches and has outdone his foes on 17 occasions, equating to a win ratio of 17.34%. With 586 kills to his name, Ankush has a K/D ratio of 7.23.

He has also competed in 2 solo games and has yet to secure a kill and victory.

His PC specification

CPU - Intel Core i9-9900KF

GPU - GALAX GeForce® RTX 2080 Ti SG

RAM - CORSAIR Vengeance LPX (8GB X 2) 16GB DDR4 3200MHZ C16

M.2 SSD - Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500 GB NVMe M.2 PCle Internal Solid State Drive

SATA SSD - WD Green 1 TB 2.5 inch SATA III Internal Solid State Drive

HDD - Seagate Barracuda 2TB HDD (ST2000DM005)

Motherboard - GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS Master

PSU - Corsair Power Supply, RMX 850W CP -9020093-NA

Monitor - LG Ultragear (27GK750) 27 INCH, 240Hz Frame Rate

His YouTube channel

Ankush FREEFIRE started creating content on YouTube over a year ago, and the first video on his channel dates back to November 2019. He has 269 videos on his channel and has 306 million views combined. He boasts a subscriber count of over 3.33 million.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media account

Ankush is active on Instagram; click here to visit his profile.

