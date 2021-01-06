Ankush FREEFIRE's in-game Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in January 2021

Free Fire is a fast-paced battle royale game with a massive player base. Its immense popularity has led to the emergence of digital content creators who frequently churn out gameplay videos on various online streaming platforms.

Ankush Tripathi, aka ANKUSH FREEFIRE, is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators on YouTube. In this article, we will look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

ANKUSH FREEFIRE's Free Fire ID and stats

ANKUSH FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID is 241375963. His IGN is Ꭺɴᴋᴜꜱʜㅤᶠᶠ

Lifetime stats

Ankush has played 21771 squad games and has emerged victorious in 9205 of them, translating to a win rate of 42.28%. With 79528 kills to his name, he has maintained an impressive K/D ratio of 6.33 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has played 3082 duo matches, securing 1234 wins and maintaining a win rate of 40.03%. He has registered 11530 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.24.

Ankush also played 920 solo games and has triumphed in 122 of them, with a win rate of 13.26%. He has secured 2561 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.21 in this mode.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Ankush has played 870 ranked squad games and has won on 651 occasions, translating to a win rate of 74.82%. He has also killed 3826 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 17.47.

In the ranked duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 43 games and has emerged victorious in 22 of them, making his win rate 51.16%. He also has 219 kills at a K/D ratio of 10.43 in this mode.

In the ranked solo mode, Ankush played 6 matches and has 14 kills, with a K/D ratio of 2.33.

ANKUSH FREEFIRE's YouTube channel

The first video on Ankush's YouTube channel was posted back in 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 295 videos and has amassed a huge subscriber count of 3.82 million. He has 359,893,825 combined views on his channel at the time of writing.

ANKUSH FREEFIRE's social media accounts

Ankush is quite active on Instagram and Twitter.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

