ANKUSH FREEFIRE vs Sudip Sarkar: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

Over the past few years, content creation and streaming related to Free Fire has become a viable option for many gamers. ANKUSH FREEFIRE and Sudip Sarkar are two of the most popular YouTubers from India. In this article, we take a look at their stats and compare them in Garena Free Fire.

ANKUSH FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID and stats

ANKUSH FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime Stats

Ankush has engaged in 20425 squad matches and has outperformed his opponents in 8467 of them, translating to a win ratio of 41.45%. He has bagged 73325 kills, managing a jaw-dropping K/D ratio of 6.13.

He has played fewer solo and duo games when compared to the squad matches. Ankush has 2930 matches against his name in the duo mode and has emerged victorious in 1193 of them, keeping up a win rate of 40.71. The YouTuber has registered 10655 kills for an impressive K/D ratio of 6.13.

He has also played 887 solo matches and has remained unbeaten on 119 occasions. In the process, he has eliminated over 2488 foes at a good K/D ratio of 3.24.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

In the Ranked Season 18, Ankush has played 167 squad matches and has clinched 47 of them with a win rate of 28.14. He has upheld a K/D ratio of 6.65 and has notched 798 kills.

Ankush also has 4 Booyahs in 24 duo matches, retaining a win ratio of 16.66%. He has amassed 128 kills with an incredible K/D ratio of 6.40.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID is 97653930.

Lifetime Stats

Sudip Sarkar has played in 27879 squad games, winning 8499, maintaining a win rate of 30.48%. He has chipped in 104913 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.41.

Like Ankush, he has also played fewer solo and duo games than the squad mode. In the 1247 duo matches, he has secured 156 wins, which translates to a win percent of 12.51%. The content creator has accumulated 3177 kills with a good K/D ratio of 2.91.

Lastly, Sudip has also appeared in 1249 solo games and has 112 wins to his name, equating to a win ratio of 8.96%. With 3084 kills, he has maintained a fair K/D ratio of 2.71.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Sudip Sarkar has played 87 squad games and has won 21 of them at a win rate of 24.13%. He has 332 frags in the mode, having a brilliant K/D ratio of 5.03.

While he has also played four duo games and has a single Booyah, he has racked 23 kills for an astonishing K/D ratio of 7.67.

Coming to the solo mode, he has featured in five games and has killed 12 enemies in the process.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we look at the lifetime stats, Ankush has the edge in terms of the K/D ratio and win rate in all three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

Coming to the ranked mode, we cannot compare the stats in the solo mode as Ankush is yet to play a game in it. However, Sudip Sarkar is relatively better in the duo mode, while ANKUSH FREEFIRE is a step ahead in the squad mode.

