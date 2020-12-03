Ankush FREEFIRE vs Sultan Proslo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ankush FREEFIRE and Sultan Proslo, aka Dyland Pros, are two of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers. The former plays in the Indian region while the latter plays in the Indonesian region.

In this article, we compare the stats of both players in the game.

Ankush FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ankush FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

Ankush FREEFIRE has played 20707 squad games and has emerged victorious in 8517 of them, maintaining a win rate of 41.13%. He has bagged 74914 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.15.

He has also played 2994 duo games and has secured 1206 victories, making his win rate 40.28%. He also has 11099 kills to his name, with a K/D ratio of 6.21.

Ankush FREEFIRE has played 888 solo games and has triumphed on 119 occasions, translating to a win rate of 13.40%. With 2488 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.24.

Ranked stats

Ankush FREEFIRE has played 465 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 97 of them, making his win rate 20.86%. He has amassed 2412 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.55 in this mode.

He has also played 95 duo games and has won on 17 occasions, which translates to a win rate of 17.89%. He has 573 frags and has maintained a K/D ratio of 7.35.

Ankush FREEFIRE has played 1 solo game but is yet to secure a victory and register a kill.

Sultan Proslo's Free Fire ID and stats

Sultan Proslo's Free Fire ID is 16207002.

Lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo has played 839 squad games and has emerged victorious in 290 of them, translating to a win rate of 34.92%. He has 2103 kills to his name in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.83.

He has also played 101 duo games and has won on 26 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 25.74%. With 309 frags in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 4.12.

Sultan Proslo has played 563 solo games and has triumphed in 58 of them, making his win rate 10.30%. He has also eliminated 1511 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.99.

Ranked stats

Sultan Proslo has played only a few games in the ongoing ranked season. He has played 21 squad games and has 5 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 23.80%. He has registered 18 kills in these matches at a K/D ratio of just over 1.

He has also won 1 out of 5 duo games, translating to a win rate of 20%. He has amassed 8 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Sultan Proslo has played 11 solo games and has registered a total of 17 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.55.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Ankush FREEFIRE and Sultan Proslo have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. However, comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different servers.

When we look at their lifetime stats, Ankush FREEFIRE has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate than Sultan Proslo in all the three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

We cannot compare the two players' ranked stats in the solo mode as Ankush has played only a single game. However, when it comes to the ranked duo and squad modes, Sultan Proslo has a higher win rate while Ankush FREEFIRE has a better K/D ratio.

