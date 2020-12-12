Ankush FREEFIRE vs. UnGraduate Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire's vast player base has enabled various players to take up streaming and content creation around the title.

Ankush FREEFIRE and UnGraduate Gamer are two prominent faces in the Indian Free Fire community. They have an extensive fan following, and this article compares their in-game stats.

Ankush FREEFIRE's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ankush FREEFIRE has featured in 20828 squad matches and ended up winning 8536 of them, retaining a win rate of 40.98%. He has secured 75417 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.14.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 3006 games and has a win tally of 1206 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 40.11%. With a K/D ratio of 6.20, he has 11153 frags to his name.

Lastly, the internet star has won 119 of the 895 solo matches at a win percentage of 13.29%. He has racked up 2488 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.21.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Ankush has competed in 591 squad matches and has 115 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win rate of 19.45%. He has bagged 2917 frags for a K/D ratio of 6.13.

The YouTuber has also played 107 duo matches and ended up winning 17 of them, translating to a win ratio of 15.88%. He has notched up 627 kills in them with a K/D ratio of 6.97.

Apart from this, the content creator has made five appearances in the solo mode.

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 256205699.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

UnGraduate Gamer has participated in 24342 squad games and bettered his foes in 6162 squad matches, which comes down to a win rate of 25.31%. In these matches, he has bagged 83468 kills toa K/D ratio of 4.59.

He also has 98 Booyahs in 591 duo games that equates to a win percentage of 16.58%. In these matches, the YouTuber has notched up 1415 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.87.

The internet star has also appeared in 550 solo games and remained unbeaten in 119 matches, having a win rate of 21.63%. With a K/D ratio of 4.50, he has amassed 1941 kills.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The famous content creator has played 579 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and got better of his foes on 149 occasions, retaining a win ratio of 25.73%. He has 2577 eliminations in these matches for a K/D ratio of 5.99.

The streamer has five first-place finishes in 14 duo matches, which comes down to a win rate of 35.71%. He is just one frag below the 50-kill mark and has a K/D ratio of 5.44.

UnGraduate Gamer has also competed in 88 solo games and come out on top on 54 occasions, equating to a win rate of 61.36%. He has 477 frags and upheld a K/D ratio of 14.03.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ankush FREEFIRE is ahead in the squad and duo matches on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate. At the same time, UnGraduate Gamer takes the lead in the solo matches.

Ankush has a better K/D ratio in the squad and duo matches in the ongoing ranked season, while UnGraduate Gamer is ahead in terms of win rate.

It is not possible to compare the ranked solo stats as Ankush hasn't played enough matches.

