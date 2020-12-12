Gyan Sujan vs. RUOK FF: Who has better stats in Free Fire? 

Over the past few years, content creation and streaming related to Free Fire has sky-rocketed. Several content creators have become quite prevalent in the community. Two of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers are Gyan Sujan and RUOK FF.

They post fun and engaging content on their YouTube channels and are known for their skills. This article compares their in-game stats.

Also read: SK Sabir Gaming vs. B2K (Born2Kill): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Gyan Sujan has featured 16292 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has ended up winning 5983 of them, maintaining a win rate of 36.72%. He has notched up 54699 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.31.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 1998 games and has bagged 451 wins at a win ratio of 22.57%. With 451 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 3.38.

Advertisement

Lastly, the content creator has 1298 solo matches to his name and a win tally of 153, retaining a win ratio of 11.78%. In the process, he has notched 2191 frags kills for a K/D ratio of 1.71.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the YouTuber has played precisely 400 squad matches and ended up winning 130 of them, having a win rate of 32.50%. He has killed 1893 enemies in these matches at a K/D ratio of 7.01.

The internet star has appeared in two duo games and 14 solo matches.

Advertisement

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 261109577.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

RUOK FF has competed in 6607 squad matches to date and has triumphed in 2803 of them, translating to a win rate of 42.42%. He has secured 31955 kills for a K/D ratio of 8.40.

In the duo mode, the internet star has played 2571 games and has registered 1060 wins at a win ratio of 41.22%. With a K/D ratio of 8.38, he has racked up 12660 frags.

The YouTuber has also won 502 of the 1647 solo matches, which equates to a win percentage of 30.47%. He has accumulated 6490 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.67.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Advertisement

In the ongoing ranked season, the streamer has participated in 11 games and come out on top on two occasions, which comes down to a win ratio of 18.18%. He has amassed 30 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.33.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is quite tricky. RUOK FF is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate – in the lifetime stats.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as RUOK FF hasn’t played any matches in them. Coming to the squad mode, Gyan Sujan is relatively better.

Also read: Sultan Proslo’s (Dyland Pros) Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, real name, and more