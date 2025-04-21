5 most annoying bosses in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is an open-world game that requires you to take on many unique boss fights. These fights drop materials required to level up characters. The game also features different kinds of enemies, such as weekly bosses and Local Legends. These opponents can be quite challenging, which is why some players consider them to be annoying to deal with.

On that note, this article lists five of the most annoying bosses in Genshin Impact based on their mechanics and team restrictions.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 annoying bosses to defeat in Genshin Impact

1) Lord of Eroded Primal Fire

Lord of Eroded Primal Fire (Image via HoYoverse)

Lord of Eroded Primal Fire is a Weekly boss recently introduced in version 5.3. It became one of the most annoying bosses to deal with in Genshin Impact due to its mechanics. To tackle some of its shields, you will require characters who can utilize the Nightsoul's Blessing state.

Moreover, the boss deals a lot of damage and has an eroded mechanism, which deals damage even through shields. Thus, you might also require a healer when fighting this enemy. During battle, the boss summons three pillars that are easily broken with Natlan characters.

Due to these restrictions and mechanisms, this boss is considered extremely annoying.

Also read: Genshin Impact Lord of Eroded Primal Fire boss location and how to unlock it

2) Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device

Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device (Image via HoYoverse)

The Secret Source boss is another annoying boss from Natlan, requiring specific characters to deal with it. Initially, it has a lot of Elemental Res, which can only be reduced after breaking its mechanism. But to break this, you will require Natlan characters.

You could also wait for the boss to go into its charging mode, although this will take longer than using Natlan units. During this phase, the enemy will summon two pillars — you need to use characters like Mavuika, Citlali, Xilonen, Kachina, Kinich, Kazuha, and Lan Yan to get on top of these pillars and break the mechanisms. After this, the boss will get immobilized and lose all its resistance for 15 seconds.

Also read: Genshin Impact: Secret Source Automaton Configuration Device boss location and guide

3) Golden Wolflord

Golden Wolflord (Image via HoYoverse)

Golden Wolflord was a boss introduced during the Inazuma version. It is still one of the most annoying enemies to fight in the game. This enemy applies a Corrosion stack when it hits characters, dealing damage even through shields.

Also, you require ranged characters like Neuvillette, Lyney, Ganyu, Tighnari, and Fischl to deal damage to it, as it flies over the arena. Moreover, Geo characters are essential for dealing with the boss's mechanism and immobilizing it.

Also read: Genshin Impact Skirk kit leak suggests Escoffier could be her best support

4) Tenebrous Papilla

Tenebrous Papilla (Image via HoYoverse)

This is another boss from the Natlan region that requires a specific team composition or units to defeat. Tenebrous Papilla creates a shield, requiring either Nightsoul-aligned attacks or Elemental reactions, which hit many times like Hyperbloom or Burning, to deal with it effectively.

If you are unable to tackle this shield, it gains high Elemental Resistance while dealing significant damage to the active character. Although you could escape the range of this skill, this enemy still has high Resistance. Furthermore, it mimics other bosses in the game and deals a lot of damage.

Also read: How to unlock Tenebrous Papilla Type I boss in Genshin Impact

5) Oceanid

Oceanid (Image via HoYoverse)

Oceanid is one of the earliest bosses in the game, but is still difficult to deal with to date. Unlike other bosses on this list, you cannot one-shot it with any DPS characters. This enemy has multiple stages, and defeating it through standard methods is not possible.

Oceanid summons Hydro Mimics — defeating these enemies will deal damage to the boss. Thus, you cannot one-shot the boss with any character. These Mimics also deal considerable damage and can be annoying to deal with.

Also read: Genshin Impact Quirky Quaking Arena event guide

