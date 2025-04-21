Genshin Impact Quirky Quaking Arena event guide

Quirky Quaking Arena is a new co-op event in Genshin Impact 5.5. In it, you must complete a domain challenge with three other players, aiming to collect as many Adventure Coins as possible. Depending on the number of these coins you accumulate, you can earn rewards such as Primogems, Hero's Wits, etc.
This article provides a guide to the Genshin Impact 5.5 Quirky Quaking Arena event, including information on the best ways to complete its various trials and challenges.
How to play the Quirky Quaking Arena event in Genshin Impact
The Quirky Quaking Arena event in Genshin Impact begins on April 21, 2025, and will last until May 2, 2025. In order to play it, you must have completed the Archon Quest Prologue: Act III "Song of the Dragon and Freedom" and reached a minimum Adventure Rank of 20.
There are no prerequisite quests to be completed to begin the event, so you can access it directly from the Events tab. It has a total of six trial stages, with two being unlocked each day. Each trial stage needs to be completed with one pre-assigned trial character, whose skills can be used while playing through the challenge.
Quirky Quaking Arena: Objective
The main objective in the Quirky Quaking Arena event is to collect Adventure Coins that you will find on the field. There are two different sizes for Adventure Coins — the smaller ones give fewer points, while the bigger ones are more valuable.
Quirky Quaking Arena: Gameplay and tips
There will be two types of special items present in the trial stages:
- Quirky Curios: Touching Item Boxes in the challenge stage will provide you with Quirky Curios, which come in different kinds. You can use these Curios to knock back other players and get Adventure Coins in the process. Conversely, other players can also use Quirky Curios to knock you back, in which case, you will lose Adventure Coins.
- Solidified Crystals: Destroying these Solidified Crystals will reward you with Adventure Coins.
The best way to play the Quirky Quaking Arena event is to try and obtain as many Adventure Coins as you can, by collecting them from the trial area and also using Quirky Curios to knock the other players back. The best Quirky Curios to use are the Potent Dirty Fruit, the Creeping Barrage, and the Multi-Target Homing Missile. Conversely, if another player uses the Multi-Target Homing Missile Curio on you, use your character's skills to sprint and avoid the missiles.
