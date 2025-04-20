Artifacts are one of the most essential items for most characters in Genshin Impact. The game has over 40 different sets with unique bonus effects. To inflict more damage with your characters, these are the most useful items in the game, besides weapons. Even support units benefit greatly from specific sets and will buff your party members. However, with the game featuring a plethora of artifacts, beginners might be confused about which domain to farm.

This article will list 5 of the best artifact sets that beginners should farm in Genshin Impact.

5 best artifact sets beginners should farm in Genshin Impact

1) Noblesse Oblige

Noblesse Oblige (Image via HoYoverse)

This is arguably one of the best artifact options for support characters in Genshin Impact. It provides a lot of value to the whole party and remains easy to farm. This set increases the Attack of all party members after the active character uses Elemental burst, which is a massive buff for most DPS units.

Characters like Bennett, Shenhe, Mona, Chevreuse, and Kujou Sara will be able to provide more buffs with this set. Moreover, since it directly buffs Attack, it is a lot more helpful for beginner accounts without good artifacts for their DPS units.

2) Instructor

Instructor (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Instructor is a 4-star set, it is one of the best artifacts if you want to deal more Elemental reaction damage. This artifact bonus buffs the Elemental Mastery of all party members by 120, which is enormous for any reaction-based team. Since this is a 4-star set, it's relatively easy to farm compared to others on this list.

You can get this artifact by defeating bosses or some Elite enemies in the overworld. It is helpful for multiple characters, such as Sucrose, Yao Yao, Venti, Kazuha, Kuki Shinobu, and Nahida.

3) Emblem of Severed Fate

Emblem of Severed Fate (Image via HoYoverse)

Emblem of Severed Fate is one of the best artifacts released during the Inazuma version of Genshin Impact. This set is best in slot for many off-field DPS characters with high ER requirements. Moreover, it increases Elemental burst damage based on the ER of a character.

Many off-field DPS units like Yelan, Xingqiu, Xiangling, Beidou, and Raiden can use this set. Furthermore, farming this artifact is also resin efficient, as the domain's other set is the Shimenawa's Reminiscence, which can be used as a decent 2-piece alternative for most DPS characters.

4) Viridescent Venerer

Viridescent Venerer (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the best artifact option for most Anemo support characters. The 4-piece effect decreases the Res of the opponent based on the swirled element. This is a massive buff for DPS characters, and they can inflict a lot more damage with this effect.

Characters like Sucrose, Venti, Kazuha, Lan Yan, Jean, and Anemo Traveller can utilize this set perfectly. Even if you don't have good artifacts for DPS characters, the VV set provides a huge buff, and beginner accounts can easily clear most early game content.

5) Golden Troupe

Golden Troupe (Image via HoYoverse)

Golden Troupe is another set that can be utilized by most off-field support characters in the game. It buffs the Elemental skill damage of characters by a massive amount as long as they don't stay on-field for more than two seconds.

The Golden Troupe artifacts can be used on Fischl, Yae Miko, Furina, Chiori, and Albedo to buff their off-field damage further. This set's 2-piece effect could also be used for some starter characters to increase their DPS.

This artifact domain would be more efficient if you have Fontaine DPS characters or Furina, since the other set is Marechaussee Hunter. Even without these characters, you can utilize the 2-set bonus, which buffs Normal and Charged attacks.

