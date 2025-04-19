5 best tips for Genshin Impact 5.5 Spiral Abyss

The new Spiral Abyss for the 5.5 version in Genshin Impact was released on 16 April 2024. This Abyss has numerous challenging bosses, enemies, and several restrictions, so getting a 12-star this time is difficult. Some chambers might also require specific teams or characters, due to the Enemy types. Furthermore, the bosses also have higher HP, which makes it harder for players to defeat them.

This article will list some of the best tips to clear the new Genshin Impact 5.5 Spiral Abyss.

5 useful tips for Genshin Impact 5.5 Spiral Abyss

1) Understand the mechanism of the Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device boss

Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device boss's mechanism (Image via HoYoverse)

The one challenging aspect of this boss is its high Elemental resistance. Until you deal with this mechanism, it will take less damage from your characters.

The boss will summon two pillars after Natlan units maintain Nightoul's Blessing state for a certain amount of time. This mechanism can also be activated with regular characters after a certain amount of time.

Some characters who can climb these are Mavuika, Xilonen, Kachina, Gaming, Chiori, Kazuha, and Lan Yan. Once you climb these pillars, you can break the boss's mechanism, which will immobilize it, reduce its resistance, and also deplete around 15% of its HP bar.

2) Use Geo characters for the first half of Floor 12

5.5 Spiral Abyss buffs for Floor 12 (Image via HoYoverse)

This Ley Line Disorders for the first half of this Abyss increases characters' Elemental Skill Geo damage by 75 percent. Due to this reason, some Geo characters like Navia, Chiori, Albedo, and Itto gain a huge buff in the first half.

You also don't require a shielder while using these characters, as most enemies from the first half of Floor 12 have a Hydro aura. So, you can get a Hydro crystallize shield, which will also tank more damage against the boss and other enemies.

3) Bring Cryo characters to maximize the buffs in the second half

Blessing of the Abyssal Moon in the new 5.5 Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

The next Ley Line Disorder for the second half increases the characters' Elemental skill Cryo damage by 75 percent. Although most characters in the game are unable to utilize this buff effectively, it is still beneficial for units like Charlotte, Rosaria, Citlali, Kaeya, and Ayaka.

Most of these characters can also be used as supports and are best suited for dealing with enemies in the second half. They also have a lot of viable team comps and deal increased damage due to the new buffs.

4) Understand the enemy types in the Spiral Abyss

Enemies in Floor 12 Chamber 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The new 5.5 Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact has some restrictions due to its enemy types. In the first half, Chamber one has the Hydro Tulpa boss, and Chamber three has the Hydro Phantasms. Hence, using Pyro or Electro DPS characters such as Varesa, Mavuika, and Arlecchino works great, as they can make use of the Hydro aura from the enemies to deal more damage.

Furthermore, the second half has several enemies with Electro shield, which makes Dendro, Cryo, and Electro characters more useful. Chamber one has the Millennial Pearl Seahorse and Electro Abyss Lector. Do note that characters like Nahida, Alhaitham, Charlotte, Citlali, Rosaria, and Mavuika can easily break the shields of these enemies.

5) Use Anemo and Cryo characters for Floor 11

Floor 11 Chamber 3 First half (Image via HoYoverse)

Floor 11 of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact is generally easier, but this time the challenge has gone up a notch. The first half of this floor has many enemies, and it's difficult to defeat all of them within the time limit. Moreover, Chamber three's first half has 60 Eremites that you need to beat.

Since this Chamber has many enemies, it's recommended to use characters like Venti, Kazuha, Sucrose, and Lan Yan to group them up and defeat them with ease. DPS characters who deal AOE damage like Neuvillette, Childe, Xiao, and Varesa are also suitable for this Chamber.

