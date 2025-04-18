Spiral Abyss is an endgame content in Genshin Impact that has a good amount of Primogems and artifact rewards. This gamemode resets on the 16th of every month and releases a new lineup of enemies. Moreover, Spiral Abyss has different buffs and team requirements with each reset. The new Abyss for version 5.5 was released on April 16, 2025.

This article will list the best characters for the new Genshin Impact 5.5 Spiral Abyss.

10 best characters for Genshin Impact 5.5 Spiral Abyss

1) Xilonen

Xilonen (Image via HoYoverse)

Xilonen is the best support character for the 5.5 Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact. She can be used on both halves of Floor 12, as she provides a lot of Res shred, which will allow DPS characters to deal significantly more damage. She also has a lot of viable team comps, making her a top pick for this Abyss.

Moreover, Xilonen is one of the best characters to deal with the mechanism of the Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device boss in the first half of Chamber Two.

2) Kazuha

Kazuha (Image via HoYoverse)

Kazuha is also a good support character for both halves of Floor 12 of the new Abyss. He can hold the VV set and give an Elemental Damage bonus of the swirled element to teammates. He can replace Xilonen in most teams and deal with the boss's mechanism in Chamber Two's first half.

Kazuha is also great for breaking the enemies' shields in the second half of all Chambers on Floor 12.

3) Mavuika

Mavuika (Image via HoYoverse)

Mavuika is one of the best DPS options for this Abyss and can be used on either half. She can deal massive damage to the Hydro Tulapa boss and can also deal with the mechanism of the Secret Source boss. Moreover, she is good at dealing with the Electro shields in the second half.

Mavuika is excellent for the first half and has more team options, but her team comps are a bit restrictive for the second half of Floor 12.

4) Citlali

Citlali (Image via HoYoverse)

Citlali is also a great support unit for the 5.5 Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact. She has many team options for both halves of Floor 12. She has a lot of buffing capabilities, as she provides Pyro and Hydro Res, a shield, off-field Cryo application, and an Elemental damage bonus to teammates from the Scroll artifact set.

Since she is a Cryo character, Citlali is also excellent for dealing with the Electro shields in the second half. Her off-field application is great against the enemies in Chamber three's second half.

5) Furina

Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

Furina is one of the most versatile support characters and has a lot of viable team comps for the second half of the new Abyss. However, she cannot be played in the first half against the Hydro Tulpa, as she is a Hydro character. Despite this, Furina is still a top pick for this Abyss, as she provides a substantial Damage bonus.

Furina can be used in Dendro, Neuvilllette, or Wriothesley teams for the second half of Floor 12.

6) Neuvillette

Neuvillette (Image via HoYoverse)

Although this Spiral Abyss is a bit restrictive for Neuvillette, he can still be used for the second half. However, he might need specific characters like Kazuha, Xilonen, or Citlali to deal with the enemy shields on this half. He cannot be used in the first half since Chamber One has the Hydro Tulpa boss.

Despite the restrictions on his teams, Neuvillette still deals a lot of damage and is a top choice for the second half of this Spiral Abyss.

7) Arlecchino

Arlecchino (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlecchino is another top DPS option for the new 5.5 Spiral Abyss. Although she is great at fighting against the Hydro Tulpa boss, she needs specific support characters like Xilonen, Kazuha, or Lan Yan to deal with the Secret Source boss in Chamber Two.

Despite this, she is an excellent choice for this Abyss, as she can be used for both halves in Floor 12.

8) Alhaitham

Alhaitham (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Alhaitham could be used for both halves, he might take longer to clear the bosses in the first half. Since he is a Dendro character, he can quickly deal with enemies having Electro shields in the second half. He also deals a lot of damage and has a few viable team comps.

Alhaitham would not be able to utilize the buff of the Spiral Abyss but can still clear most Chambers quickly due to his high DPS.

9) Nahida

Nahida (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida is another good character to deal with the shielded enemies in the second half. She can be used in most Dendro-reaction-based teams for this half. She has significant off-field Dendro damage and can buff the active characters during her Elemental burst.

Nahida is also a very versatile unit, as she can be suitable for both halves in Floor 12 of the 5.5 Spiral Abyss.

10) Wriothesley

Wriothesley (Image via HoYoverse)

Wriothesley is another great DPS character, best suited for the Second half of the new Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact. Since he is a Cryo Catalyst character, he deals considerable Elemental damage and can quickly deal with the Electro shielded enemies.

However, Wriothesley might require specific support characters like Shenhe, Xilonen, or Furina. In these teams, he deals considerably more damage and can defeat the Floor 12 enemies faster.

