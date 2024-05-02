Best Arlecchino teams for Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact

Arlecchino debuted as a 5-star Pyro Polearm user in Genshin Impact 4.6 banners. Many players must have summoned her and her signature polearm, Crimson Moon's Semblance. Currently, this Fatui Harbinger can be considered one of the strongest DPS units to clear the most difficult content, Spiral Abyss, with ease.

As a Pyro Polearm DPS, she has tons of flexibility when it comes to her team composition. These teams will usually be built around her as the main damage dealer. Thus, make sure you build Arlecchino with great investments.

This article will cover the best meta, hypercarry, and F2P Arlecchino teams you can use for Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss.

Best Arlecchino Meta teams in Genshin Impact

1) Arlecchino + Xingqiu + Yelan + Zhongli

Arlecchino's Double Hydro Vape (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlecchino is arguably one of the best DPS in Genshin Impact. Pairing her with Xingqiu and Yelan will allow her to consistently trigger massive vaporize reactions. Zhongli will provide strong shields to make sure there is no interruption when Alrecchino is busy dealing damage.

This team is capable of clearing Spiral Abyss and is excellent against single-target opponents.

2) Arlecchino + Chevreuse + Fischl + Beidou

Alrecchino Overload team (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlecchino's overload performs great in Genshin Impact. This is one of her meta compositions used to clear Spiral Abyss. Fischl and Beidou provide decent damage, shield, and Electro-resonance. Meanwhile, Chevreuse will provide ATK% buffs and 40% Pyro/Electro RES shreds.

This team is efficient against both single-target and multiple waves of enemies. It is also great at depleting shields.

3) Arlecchino + Bennett + Zhongli + Chiori

Arlecchino Double Geo team (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlecchino's double GEo teams are on par with previously mentioned teams. Chiori is an off-field DPS and has massive damage on her elemental burst. Arlecchino and Chiori have good synergy as the latter doesn't require much field time.

Do note that this team will be effective in single-target scenarios but it can still manage to take care of multiple waves.

Best Arlecchino Hypercarry teams in Genshin Impact

1) Arlecchino + Kazuha + Yelan + Bennett

Arlecchino Hypercarry Vape (Image via HoYoverse)

Pairing Arlecchino with these units will create one of the best Hypercarry and vaporize teams in Genshin Impact. Kazuha is a great crowd-control unit and provides tons of buffs from his kit and artifact set bonus.

With Yelan, Arlecchino can consistently trigger vape and also gets a small DMG% buff from her A4 passive.

2) Arlecchino + Chevreuse + Fischl + Bennett

Arlecchino Hypercarry Overload (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlecchino can also perform as hypercarry in an overload team with Fischl and Chevreuse. This team consists of two buffers providing ATK% buffs and 40% Pyro/Electro RES shreds. Fischl will act as Electro Sub-DPS and generate particles for the entire team.

While this team excels in single-target, the knockback from overload can be a drawback against smaller mobs.

3) Arlecchino + Kazuha + Chevreuse + Beidou

Arlecchino Hypercarry Overload variant (Image via HoYoverse)

This is another hypercarry overload variant with Kazuha and Chevreuse. This Genshin Impact team replaces Bennett and Fischl for different utility and increased survivability. Furthermore, Beidou's shield will provide Arlecchino with resistance to interruption and help activate Chevreuse's 40% Pyro/Electro RES shred.

Thus, you will be reducing the opponent's elemental RES instead of buffing Arlecchino to deal tons of damage.

Best Arlecchino Free to play (F2P) teams in Genshin Impact

1) Arlecchino + Xingqiu + Fischl + Bennett

Arlecchino F2P Overvape (Image via HoYoverse)

This overvape team composition is one of the best F2P variants you can use to clear Spiral Abyss. Arlecchino will be triggering overload and vaporize reactions with the help of Xingqiu and Fischl.

Bennett, on the other hand, will provide healing and tons of ATK buffs to active characters in Genshin Impact.

2) Alrecchino + Sucrose + Bennett + Xiangling

Arlecchino F2P Mono Pyro (Image via HoYoverse)

As an F2P player, you can also use Mono-Pyro teams for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact. Those who don't have Kazuha can opt for Sucrose which provides similar crowd control and EM buffs to the entire team.

Meanwhile, Xiangling, who is a free character, will act as Pyro Sub-DPS and Bennett will be your buffer.

3) Arlecchino + Layla + Bennett + Xingqiu

Arlecchino F2P vape (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlecchino will want a shielder in her team to deal damage without interruption. As an F2P player without Zhongli, you can use Layla as an alternative. She can provide a decent Cryo shield and her burst applies enough Cryo application to trigger melt.

Pairing Layla with Bennett and Xingqiu will help Arlecchino deal tons of damage with melt and vapes. It will also provide the necessary utility to sustain in the Spiral Abyss.

