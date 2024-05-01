Genshin Impact 4.6 Spiral Abyss: Strategies and best teams for each floor

Genshin Impact 4.6 Spiral Abyss features new enemy lineups after the recent reset. As the only endgame content in the title, the new phase features some of the highest HP pools on enemies. Furthermore, some chambers consist of around four to five waves.

This is one of the hardest Spiral Abyss many will encounter if they don't use appropriate strategies and team compositions. Apart from Ley Line Disorders, players also need to take advantage of the Blessing of Abyssal Moon which currently favors all units that can trigger Pyro-based reactions.

Completing all floors will reward you with 600 Primogems. This article will cover all the best teams and strategies for Genshin Impact 4.6 Spiral Abyss for Floor 9 to 12.

Genshin Impact 4.6 Spiral Abyss: Best teams and strategies for Floor 9 to 12

One of the best teams to use in 4.6 Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.6 Spiral Abyss has arrived with new enemy lineups and blessings with a recent reset. Keep in mind that different team compositions will excel at different floors with their unique advantages. Given below are some recommended teams for each floor.

Floor 9

The Ley Line Disorder of this floor will reduce opponents' All Elemental and Physical RES by triggering Vaporize, Overload, Melt, Burning, Burgeon, Pyro Swirl, and Pyro Crystallize reactions.

First Half

Navia + Xiangling + Zhongli + Bennett

Neuvillette + Furina + Kazuha + Baizhu

Lyney + Lynette + Zhongli + Bennett

Tartaglia + Xingqiu + Xiangling + Bennett

Yoimiya + Xingiqu + Yunjin + Zhongli

Second Half

Raiden + Xiangling + Xingqiu + Bennett

Hu Tao + Xingqiu + Yelan + Zhongli

Tighnari + Yae Miko + Nahida + Zhongli

Arataki Itto + Gorou + Zhongli + Bennett

Yoimiya + Xingqiu + Yunjin + Zhongli

Floor 10

Ley Line Disorder of this floor increases the character's damage to opponents affected by Hydro in Genshin Impact.

First Half

Neuvillette + Furina + Kazuha + Baizhu

Navia + Xiangling + Zhongli + Bennett

Yoimiya + Xingiqu + Yunjin + Zhongli

Ayato + Kazuha + Nahida + Kuki Shinobu

Alhaitham + Xingqiu + Yelan + Kuki Shinobu

Second Half

Raiden + Xiangling + Xingqiu + Bennett

Hu Tao + Xingqiu + Yelan + Zhongli

Cyno + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu

Tighnari + Yae Miko + Nahida + Zhongli

Nahida + Kauzha + Yelan + Kuku Shinobu

Floor 11

The Ley Line Disorder of this floor provides additional DMG% to Pyro characters in Genshin Impact 4.6 Spiral Abyss.

First Half

Arlecchino + Yelan + Bennett + Zhongli

Xiao + Faruzan + Xianyun + Bennett

Lyney + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling

Neuvillette + Furina + Kazuha + Baizhu

Navia + Fischl + Bennett + Zhongli

Second Half

Xiao + Faruzan + Xianyun + Bennett

Hu Tao + Xingqiu + Yelan + Zhongli

Raiden + Xingqiu + Bennett + Xiangling

Tartaglia + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

Navia + Xiangling + Bennett + Zhongli

Floor 12

Although the Ley Line Disorder is normal, you can still trigger the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon in Genshin Impact 4.6 Spiral Abyss.

First Half

Arlecchino + Kazuha + Bennett + Zhongli

Arlecchino + Kazuha + Bennett + Xingqiu

Xiao + Faruzan + Xianyun + Bennett

Hu Tao + Xingqiu + Yelan + Zhongli

Raiden + Kazuha + Kujou Sara + Bennett

Second Half

Alhaitham + Xingqiu + Yelan + Kuki Shinobu

Raiden + Yelan + Xiangling + Bennett

Hu Tao + Yelan + Xingqiu + Zhongli

Arlecchino + Yelan + Zhongli + Bennett

Tighnari + Yae Miko + Nahida + Zhongli

Genshin Impact 4.6 Spiral Abyss Strategies

Blessing of the Abyssal Moon for 4.6 Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

Those who cannot use the team compositions listed above can also opt for alternative units as long as they follow the general archetype. Let's start with some strategies you can use for each floor.

Floors 9 and 10

For Floor 9 and 10, you want to pick teams that can take advantage of the Ley Line Disorder. These generally feature smaller mobs, so having a crowd control unit (Kazuha, Venti, Sucrose, etc) can help immensely in Genshin Impact.

Floor 11

Pyro-based teams are essential for the first half of Floor 11. Meanwhile, you need tons of crowd control and DPS to clear multiple waves in the second half. Ruin Hunter and Ruin Drake: Skywatch can be pretty annoying when they are flying, so make sure to have a bow user to knock them down by hitting their weak spots in Genshin Impact.

Floor 12

Coppelius and Iniquitous Baptist (Image via HoYoverse)

In the first half, survivability is equally important as DPS, so make sure the party has either shielders, healers, or damage mitigators. When against three Maguu Kenki, jump to the center as soon as the challenge starts. This will keep all three grouped and not use their retreat skill.

For Icewind Suite: Nemesis of Coppelius, you need to break his Cryo shield as soon as possible to deal damage. Use Ousia attacks or elemental attacks to instantly deplete its shield in Genshin Impact.

In the second half, you only need to worry about the last boss, Iniquitous Baptist. He will cover himself with Pyro, Cryo, and Electro shield so make sure to save your elemental burst to deplete its shield. When each shield breaks, there is a small window where the boss is stunned and can receive tons of damage.

Thus, you need to aim for these to deal enough damage to complete Floor 12 within the time limit.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact information and updates.