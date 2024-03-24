Genshin Impact 4.6 Spiral Abyss leaks hint at highest ever HP pool in Floor 12

The enemy lineup and blessings for the Spiral Abyss in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.6 update have been leaked, and it appears to be one of the most challenging cycles yet. The new reset features Iniquitous Baptist, one of the toughest normal bosses in the game, and is also expected to have four waves in the third chamber of Floor 12. Additionally, the leaked data shows that this floor will have the highest HP pool ever in the game's history.

Read on for more details about the upcoming Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 4.6.

Note: The following information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

New leaks hint at the highest HP pool ever in Genshin Impact 4.6 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

HomDGCat recently leaked the enemy lineup for the upcoming Spiral Abyss cycle in Genshin Impact 4.6 on Reddit and shared the changes made in the third chamber of Floor 12.

Previously, there were only three waves in the first half of Chamber III, featuring Fatui mobs and Abyss enemies. However, according to the latest leaks, all of them will replaced with other mobs, such as Eremite and Clockwork Mekas. Additionally, one more enemy wave will supposedly be added to this chamber.

This will reportedly result in a significant increase in the number of enemies, which will also increase the total HP pool of both halves of Floor 12 Chamber III in the Spiral Abyss to almost six million.

On a related note, it is worth highlighting that HomDGCat mentioned "12-3 HP close to 4 million" on the Reddit post above. This can be slightly misleading since that number is only for the first half of the third chamber and does not include the Iniquitous Baptist's 1.38 million HP in the second half.

Based on the past statistics of the endgame content in Genshin Impact, the entire Floor 12 of the Abyss reset in version 4.6 might have the highest HP pool ever in the game's history, with slightly over 20 million combined HP.

Recommended teams to clear Spiral Abyss Floor 12

Best teams to clear the Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of the best teams to clear Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in version 4.6:

Childe + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

Raiden Shogun + Yelan/Xingqiu + Xiangling + Bennett

Nilou + Kokomi + Nahida + Collei/Dendro MC

Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Xingqiu

Alhaitham + Kuki Shinobu + Yelan/Xingqiu + Nahida

Neuvillette + Zhongli + Xiangling + Nahida

Ayato + Nahida + Kuki Shinobu + Thoma

These team comps are usable in both halves.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.