Genshin Impact 5.5 Spiral Abyss guide: Strategies and best team comps

A new cycle of Spiral Abyss is here in Genshin Impact 5.5, featuring a fresh lineup of enemies. This current cycle includes enemies such as the Hydro Tulpa, the Abyss Lectors, and Consecrated Beasts. Compared to the last few iterations of Spiral Abyss, this current lineup is rather tough and requires players to have strong teams, especially when challenging Floor 12.

This article provides information on the best strategies and tips to achieve a full clear of the Genshin Impact 5.5 Spiral Abyss, along with some optimal team compositions that you can pick.

Best strategies and team compositions for Genshin Impact 5.5 Spiral Abyss

Floor 11

Best teams for Floor 11 in Genshin Impact 5.5 Spiral Abyss (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The Ley Line Disorder for Spiral Abyss Floor 11 provides a 75% Cryo DMG Bonus to all party members. While this means that you can definitely pick teams with Cryo main DPS characters, it is not completely essential, and you can easily clear this floor with non-Cryo teams as well.

Here are some teams that you can use for challenging Floor 11 of the Genshin Impact 5.5 Spiral Abyss:

First half

Ayaka + Kazuha + Shenhe + Kokomi

Wriothesley + Xilonen + Xiangling + Bennett

Neuvillette + Furina + Xilonen + Kazuha

Rosaria + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

The first half of all three chambers of Floor 11 has multiple waves of enemies, so using multi-target AOE DPS units is the best choice. Additionally, using Anemo CC units, such as Kazuha, Venti, or Sucrose, will also help in grouping the enemies together, so you can breeze through these chambers.

There are no particularly tanky enemies in the first half of Floor 11, which means that you don't need any special strategies to defeat them.

Second half

Mavuika + Xilonen + Citlali + Bennett

Mavuika + Xilonen + Furina + Bennett

Ganyu + Zhongli + Xiangling + Bennett

Chasca + Furina + Ororon + Bennett

The second half of Floor 11 is slightly trickier, as it features both a Thunderhelm Lawachurl and Pyro and Electro Fatui skirmishers. You can use any Pyro or Cryo characters to take down the shields of the Lawachurl and the Electro Fatui agent, while you will need a Cryo/Hydro unit to bring down the Pyro Fatui Skirmisher's shield.

Additionally, the second half of Chamber 2 also features a Consecrated Beast, so you will need a good DPS unit as well as a healer (or a shielder) to defeat this enemy.

Floor 12

Best teams for Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 5.5 Spiral Abyss (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

There are two separate Ley Line Disorders for Floor 12, which are the following:

First half : DMG dealt by Geo characters' Elemental Skills is increased by 75%.

: DMG dealt by Geo characters' Elemental Skills is increased by 75%. Second half: DMG dealt by Cryo characters' Elemental Skills is increased by 75%.

Similar to the previous Floor, you can pick teams according to the Ley Line Disorders if you want, or you can also go for other stronger teams that you have. Here are some teams that you can use for Floor 12 of the Genshin Impact 5.5 Spiral Abyss:

First half

Navia + Xilonen + Furina + Bennett

Mavuika + Xilonen + Citlali + Bennett

Itto + Zhongli + Gorou + Albedo

Kinich + Emilie + Xiangling + Bennett

The first half of Chamber 12 features extremely tanky and hard-hitting enemies, such as the Hydro Tulpa, Secret Source Automaton Configuration Device, and Veteran Tainted Water Phantasms. Using Geo DPS units, such as Navia and Itto, is a good choice, since their Elemental Skill DMG will be massively boosted, thus helping you defeat the enemies quicker.

You can also opt for other strong teams, such as Mavuika's premium team, if you own all the characters.

Adding Xilonen to your team will let you climb the Secret Source Automaton Configuration Device's pillars very easily, which most other characters can't do. Make sure you have a good healer/shielder, as the enemies in all three chambers can knock out your characters with just a couple of hits.

Second half

Ayaka + Kazuha + Shenhe + Kokomi

Chasca + Furina + Citlali + Bennett

Wriothesley + Xilonen + Xiangling + Bennett

Alhaitham + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu

Since the second half boosts Cryo units' Elemental damage, you can consider using characters, such as Ayaka or Wriothesley, as your main DPS-es. The second half of Floor 12 Chamber 1 features the Electro Abyss Lector and the Millennial Pearl Seahorse, both of whom have Electro shields that you will need to take down.

Any Cryo or Pyro character is good at this, so make sure you have at least one of them in the team. Hyperbloom reactions can also destroy the shields fairly quickly.

As for the enemies in chambers 2 and 3, the Thundering Wayob Manifestation and the Consecrated Horned Crocodile are particularly hard-hitting enemies, so try and dodge their attacks as much as you can.

