Best characters for Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater in April 2025

A new season of Imaginarium Theater is available in Genshin Impact 5.5 and is expected to last until April 30, 2025. This season features the three elements of Anemo, Electro, and Pyro, according to which you will need to choose your characters and challenge the various stages in the Theater. The main bosses for the current season of Imaginarium Theater include tanky enemies, such as the Hydro Tulpa, Tenebrpus Papilla, and the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network (ASIMON).

This article lists the best characters you can use to clear the current season of Imaginarium Theater in Genshin Impact.

Top characters to use for Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater in April 2025

As mentioned, you can only use Anemo, Electro, and Pyro characters for this season of Imaginarium Theater. Keeping this in mind, here are some of the best characters you can use for Imaginarium Theater in April 2025:

1) Mavuika (Main DPS)

Mavuika (Image via HoYoverse)

Mavuika is currently one of the strongest DPS characters in Genshin Impact and a great pick for this season of Imaginarium Theater. Not only can she take down the Tenebrous Papilla boss's shield very quickly, but she can also deal incredible amounts of frontloaded damage with her Elemental Burst.

Since you cannot use Cryo characters this season, you will not have access to Mavuika's premium team with Citlali. However, Xilonen is one of the Special Guest Stars this season, meaning that you can pair her with Mavuika and easily clear a tanky boss chamber.

2) Chasca (Main DPS)

Chasca (Image via HoYoverse)

Chasca is another Natlan character who is very useful in this season of Imaginarium Theater. She is also good at taking down the Tenebrous Papilla's shield, and her airborne attacks ensure she stays out of many enemies' attack range.

The advantage of having Chasca in your team is that you can use any random combination of characters with her and she will still deal a decent amount of damage. This is very useful in Imaginarium Theater, especially when you end up with a pool of characters that don't have much synergy with each other.

3) Varesa (Main DPS)

Varesa (Image via HoYoverse)

The newly launched 5-star Electro unit Varesa can also be a good pick for this season of Imaginarium Theater. Varesa synergizes extremely well with Iansan, who is also an Electro unit — meaning that you can pair them together to achieve a quick and easy clear on most chambers.

If you're challenging Imaginarium Theater on Visionary Mode, you can try and save Varesa for Act 10, as ASIMON requires an Electro character to beat.

4) Ororon (Sub-DPS)

Ororon (Image via Hoyoverse)

Ororon is an off-field AoE sub-DPS unit, making him a great choice for this season of Imaginarium Theater. You can put him in a team with practically any Pyro DPS character to trigger Overloaded reactions. Since his attacks are AoE, you can use him in the monolith defense chamber, where you will need to defeat multiple waves of enemies in quick succession.

5) Kazuha (Support)

Kazuha (Image via HoYoverse)

Since this season of Imaginarium Theater features Anemo units, consider using Kazuha. He is one of the best support units in Genshin Impact, providing buffs to your team as well as working as a crowd control unit. Kazuha is a huge help in the monolith defense chamber, as he can constantly pull enemies away from the monolith and prevent them from damaging it.

6) Arlecchino (Main DPS)

Arlecchino (Image via HoYoverse)

If you own Arlecchino — or if you can include her as a Supporting character from one of your friends — make sure that you add her to the pool of characters for this season of Imaginarium Theater.

Arlecchino not only attacks fast but also deals a great amount of damage per attack, meaning that she is a good choice for defeating enemies like the Hydro Tulpa. You can also use her in combination with another Natlan character to easily beat the Tenebrous Papilla boss.

7) Xiangling (Sub-DPS)

Xiangling (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiangling is an off-field AoE DMG dealer who can synergize with many Electro DPS units, such as Raiden Shogun, Varesa, and Clorinde. You can either use Xiangling in chambers with multiple enemy waves or save her for a boss chamber, such as the Hydro Tulpa or the Tenebrous Papilla.

8) Iansan (Support)

Iansan (Image via HoYoverse)

Despite being released in Genshin Impact 5.5, Iansan has quickly solidified her position as one of the best support characters in the game. As her kit is largely similar to Bennett's, she can work as a sidegrade to Bennett for this season of Imaginarium Theater. Make sure you put her in teams with characters that move a lot during combat, such as Mavuika, Clorinde, and Varersa.

