How to get free Ororon in Genshin Impact 5.5

Ororon is a 4-star character who was initially released in Genshin Impact 5.2. He is an Electro unit who wields a Bow as his weapon of choice. While some players managed to obtain Ororon during his release, many others who did not pull on that particular banner missed the chance to acquire him. Fortunately, a free copy of Ororon can be obtained from the currently ongoing Tournament of Glory in Bloom event in Genshin Impact 5.5.

Ad

This article provides information regarding how to get Ororon by participating in the Tournament of Glory in Bloom event in Genshin Impact.

How can you get Ororon for free in Genshin Impact?

You need to fulfill certain requirements to obtain Ororon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Players can invite Ororon to join their character roster by participating in the Tournament of Glory in Bloom event that is currently taking place. This event began on March 28, 2025, and will last until April 14, 2025. Hence, those who want a free Ororon should play this event and complete the necessary tasks to get him.

Ad

Trending

Once you have completed the main event quest and unlocked the two main mini-games in the event (Bloomflower Trials and Saurian Treasure Seeker), you can fulfill the requirements for obtaining Ororon, which are the following:

1) Successfully complete all three stages of "Bloomflower Trials: Offensive Battles"

Complete all three Offensive Battle stages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Bloomflower Trials are divided into two segments, with Offensive Battles being one of them. In Offensive Battle stages, players need to destroy the enemy camp's barriers by using items called "Ritual Objects". Certain challenges along the way also need to be completed.

Ad

There are a total of three Offensive Battle stages in the Bloomflower Trials, and you must complete all three of them to fulfill the first invitation requirement for obtaining Ororon.

2) Obtain a Bronze 1-star rating and above in all stages of "Bloomflower Trials: Defensive Battles"

You will need to obtain a minimum of Bronze 1-star ratings in all the Defensive Battles (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

As mentioned above, Bloomflower Trials is divided into two halves, and the other half is Defense Battles. In these battles, players need to protect their own tribe's flags and prevent them from being destroyed by enemies. To fulfill this requirement, they must achieve Bronze 1-star ratings in all three Defensive Battle stages of Bloomflower Trials. A Bronze 1-star rating can be obtained by:

Ad

Completing a Defensive Battle in Normal Difficulty

Protecting your tribe's flag from being destroyed

3) Obtain a Bronze rating and above in all collection stages of "Saurian Treasure Seeker"

You will need to get a minimum of Bronze Ratings in all the Saurian Treasure Seeker collection stages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Saurian Treasure Seeker mini-games require players to guide Saurians along a board while completing the necessary objectives. Saurian Treasure Seeker games are divided into two types: collection stages and infiltration stages. In the collection stages, players need to collect items from the map as instructed.

Ad

This particular requirement for obtaining Ororon comprises of players having to obtain a Bronze rating in all three Saurian Treasure Seeker "collection stages".

4) Obtain a Bronze rating and above in all infiltration stages of "Saurian Treasure Seeker"

Obtain Bronze ratings in the infiltration stages of Saurian Treasure Seeker (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Similar to the previous objective, this one requires you to gain a Bronze rating in all three Saurian Treasure Seeker 'infiltration stage' mini-games. In the infiltration stages, players must guide Saurians to collect treasure chests without being discovered by the patrolling Hilichurls.

Ad

Once you have completed all four of these requirements, you can invite Ororon to join your character roster.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.6 Primogems estimation and free pulls count leaked

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.