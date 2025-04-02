Is Venti worth pulling for in Genshin Impact 5.5? Pros and cons explored

Venti, the Anemo Archon, is the first limited 5-star character added to Genshin Impact when the game launched in September 2020. It has been nearly five years since his release, and many new characters have impacted Genshin Impact's combat.

While every Archon seems to be among the best characters of their element, the same cannot be said for the free-spirited bard, Venti. As an Archon and an important character in Genshin Impact's storyline, Venti gets his featured character banner at least once a year.

In 2025, Venti is set to receive a banner in the second half of Genshin Impact version 5.5, though whether he is still worth pulling depends on many factors. In this article, we will discuss Venti's pros and cons and determine whether the Anemo Archon is still worthy of our Primogems.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer.

Should you get Venti in Genshin Impact?

Pros of Venti

Venti using the Viridescent Venerer artifact set (Image via HoYoverse)

Can use the 4-piece Viridescent Venerer set

Best at crowd control

Restores energy and can be a good battery

Useful for exploration

Being an Anemo character already makes Venti quite impressive compared to the early 5-star units. As an Anemo character, Venti can make use of the powerful 4-piece Viridescent Venerer set, reducing the enemy's elemental resistance by 40% through Swirl reactions.

Over the years, Genshin Impact has introduced great Anemo characters like Kazuha and Chasca, but Venti remains the best at what he does — crowd control. His elemental burst, Wind's Grand Ode, summons a vortex that sucks in nearby enemies. If the enemies can be pulled in, Venti’s burst is the best way to group them together.

Venti’s 4th Ascension passive can be helpful for energy-hungry teams. If his elemental burst triggers a Swirl reaction, the characters whose elements were involved will receive 15 energy when the burst ends. Characters who rely on frequent elemental bursts, like Eula or Raiden, and need enemy grouping will appreciate having Venti on their team.

Lastly, like most Anemo units, Venti is an excellent character for exploration. Holding his elemental skill creates a Wind Domain, allowing you to glide upward. Additionally, his utility passive reduces stamina consumption while gliding by 20%.

Cons of Venti

Ask yourself why you should get Venti when there are better characters available (Image via HoYoverse)

Crowd control does not work against heavy enemies and bosses

No team buffs

Better alternatives available

Crowd control was the main reason Venti was a popular unit in the early days of Genshin Impact, as most enemies were light and easy to pull in with his elemental burst. However, with the release of Inazuma and the Spiral Abyss featuring more boss enemies, Venti started to become irrelevant.

Another downside is that Venti provides no direct buffs in combat. Aside from the resistance shred from the Viridescent Venerer set, he does not enhance his team’s damage or survivability. Moreover, his resistance shred is useless for Dendro, Geo, or Anemo DPS teams. On the other hand, newer support characters like Xilonen offer additional utilities like healing, resistance shred, damage buffs, and more.

Lastly, Venti is a version 1.0 character, and Genshin Impact has evolved significantly in terms of enemy design and character kits. As a result, Venti is arguably not as strong as many newer units.

Conclusion: Should you get Venti in Genshin Impact?

It all comes down to whether you like Venti or not (Image via HoYoverse)

Although nearly a five-year-old unit, Venti is still an Archon, which is reason enough for many players to pull for him. Ultimately, it all depends on whether you like the character enough to spend your valuable Primogems on him.

From a meta perspective, Venti is not a recommended unit for Spiral Abyss Floor 12. However, if you struggle with lower floors like 9 or 10, Venti can help group up small enemies and clear them faster.

