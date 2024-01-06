Best Genshin Impact characters for exploration in 2024

Genshin Impact features over 75 unique characters, each boasting specific abilities and aesthetics. Of these abilities, some are extremely useful when exploring this RPG's open world because of the utilities they provide. Besides, they can ensure success and proficiency in battle.

For those seeking characters that can aid them in exploring the vast overworld in Genshin Impact, this article will list a few with suitable abilities.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Genshin Impact: Best characters for overworld exploration

In Genshin Impact, some characters have passive talents or abilities ideal for uncovering different terrains and regions in-game. To help players decide which unit they want to use for exploration, here are the best units for this purpose.

1) Wanderer

Wanderer's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Wanderer is considered among the best characters for overworld exploration in Genshin Impact due to his Elemental Skill, which allows him to fly in-game. Unlike any other unit, he can ascend to various heights and fly to tricky places. As of this writing, this title has no other character that can top him in this aspect.

However, it is expected that Xianyun — aka Cloud Retainer — will also be great for exploration. This is because her Elemental Skill may allow her to leap vertically.

2) Furina

Furina's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

As of v4.3, Furina is the only unit that can utilize both the Pneuma and Ousia Arkhe energies. When it comes to taking care of different puzzles in the Fontaine region, she can be instrumental. Furthermore, the Hydro Archon can walk on water when she's under the effects of her Elemental Skill. This allows players to run over water instead of having to swim, which is considerably slower.

Furina is also a very good buffer, capable of applying off-field Hydro and increasing the damage her teammates deal.

3) Yelan

Yelan's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan's Elemental Skill boosts her movement speed to extraordinary levels. She can traverse massive distances using it. Although units like Sayu and Lynette can also move at an increased speed, Yelan's ability to do so is vastly superior. She is a must-have for players who despise running at the game's set speed.

Moreover, Yelan's Skill has two charges, which help mitigate the downtime of her ability.

4) Ayaka

Ayaka's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Kamisato Ayaka is the only character besides Mona who has an alt-sprint. It allows her to dodge attacks and travel more distances than the regular sprint. However, what differentiates this unit from Mona is her Cryo element, which can assist her in creating platforms of ice and traveling longer distances.

Players can use Ayaka's ability to efficiently travel across water bodies without having to rely on swimming.

5) Alhaitham

Alhaitham's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Like Keqing, Alhaitham can target specific locations with his Elemental Skill and immediately teleport to them. This can be extremely handy when trying to reach some locations at a considerable distance.

This ability is most useful when trying to reach a high-up location or crossing over to places hard to get to.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.