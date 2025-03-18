Genshin Impact 5.4 (phase 2) Spiral Abyss Guide: Strategies and best team comps

The second phase of the Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss is here, with a fresh lineup of enemies and bosses. While the first phase was relatively easy, this new phase is a little more tough, with almost all the chambers featuring multiple waves of enemies. Bosses such as the Perpetual Mechanical Array, Veteran Arithmetic Enhancer Mek and the Jadeplume Terrorshroom are present in Chambers 11 and 12, which means achieving a full clear with 36 stars might be a little tricky.

To help players successfully challenge this new rotation of the Spiral Abyss, this article will provide detailed information regarding the best team compositions along with some helpful tips and tricks.

Best strategies and team compositions for Genshin Impact 5.4 (phase 2) Spiral Abyss

Floor 11

Best teams for Floor 11 in the second phase of Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The Ley Line Disorder for Floor 11 of the current Spiral Abyss provides a 75% Electro DMG Bonus increase to your party, meaning that this floor is ideal for Electro characters. You can use some teams to challenge Floor 11 of the Genshin Impact 5.4 (phase 2) Spiral Abyss:

First half

Clorinde + Nahida + Kazuha + Fischl

Raiden Shogun + Yelan + Xiangling + Bennett

Clorinde + Chevreuse + Fischl + Thoma

Chasca + Furina + Ororon + Bennett

The first half of Chamber 11 consists of mosty big, tanky enemies, which means choosing single-target DPS characters to clear this half is your best option. Although the first chamber has a Thunderhelm Lavachurl, you don't necessarily need a Cryo/Pyro character to take down its shield, as various elemental reactions that your on-field characters trigger will be enough to defeat it.

Second half

Mavuika + Xilonen + Citlali + Bennett

Yae Miko + Tighnari + Sucrose + Yaoyao

Alhaitham + Yelan + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu

Keqing + Fischl + Kazuha + Nahida

The second half of Floor 11 features multiple waves of enemies, making this half perfect for AoE DPS characters (and an Anemo CC character, if you need one). The Veteran Arithmetic Enhancer Mek in Chamber 3 has a Geo shield that needs to be taken down first before you can deal damage to it. However, you don't necessarily need a Geo character for that, as plunging attacks can destroy its shield fairly quickly too.

Floor 12

Best teams for Floor 12 in the second phase of Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Floor 12 features two separate Ley Line Disorders for its two halves, which are as follows:

First half : DMG dealt by Hydro characters' Elemental Skills is increased by 75%.

: DMG dealt by Hydro characters' Elemental Skills is increased by 75%. Second half: Plunging Attack DMG dealt by all characters is increased by 75%.

According to these Ley Line Disorders, some of the team compositions can be used to clear Floor 12 of the Genshin Impact 5.4 (phase 2) Spiral Abyss:

First half

Neuvillette + Furina + Xilonen + Kazuha

Neuvillette + Furina + Kazuha + Baizhu

Tartaglia + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

Mualani + Furina + Kazuha + Xiangling

Since the Ley Line Disorder for the first half of Floor 12 increases Hydro characters' Elemental Skill DMG, using a Hydro DPS such as Neuvillette or Tartaglia is recommended. Each first half chamber of Floor 12 has three waves of enemies, which means you'll need to make sure you don't spend too much time taking out the firrst/second wave.

The Emperor of Fire and Iron is the boss in Chamber 3, so try and focus on taking down its Pyro shield as quickly as possible, following which you can deal damage to it.

Second half

Clorinde + Nahida + Zhongli + Fischl

Yae Miko + Nahida + Fischl + Xilonen

Xiao + Xianyun + Faruzan + Bennett

Mavuika + Citlali + Xilonen + Bennett

Floor 12's second half is rather tricky, as certain enemies in different chambers need very specific team setups/characters to defeat. This is especially true of the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network boss (ASIMON) in Chamber 2, as you'll need an Electro character to help remove ASIMON'S core invisibility.

At the same time, characters like Xilonen and Kachina will be helpful in quickly climbing up the Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device's accretion mechanism (in Chamber 3).

In case you find it difficult to clear all three chambers for the second half of Floor 12 using one team, you can always switch up your teams to easily defeat the enemies and achieve a full clear in the Genshin Impact 5.4 (phase 2) Spiral Abyss.

