Another Eden Wanderer in the Vortex update: New chapters, character, and more

Beloved JRPG adventure, Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space, has released its latest update Version 3.1.100, titled Apocrypha Wanderer in the Vortex Chapter 6: The Breaking Dawn on June 10, 2023. This newly introduced update introduces a host of exciting new features, which includes fresh chapters, additional characters, and exciting rewards for you to explore.

What’s up with Another Eden’s latest update Apocrypha "Wanderer in the Vortex" Chapter 6?

You’ll get to embark on a thrilling journey in Another Eden as the new chapter “The Breaking Dawn,” unfolds. So, immerse yourself in the captivating storyline, which is accompanied by new maps, areas, and a challenging new Dungeon to explore. The update also treats you with mesmerizing background music that’ll surely enhance your overall gaming experience.

However, keep in mind that to embark on Chapter 6, you’ll have to fulfill certain pre-requisites. First of all, you must complete Apocrypha: Wanderer in the Vortex: Kingdom of Magic, Cochlea. Additionally, you must also clear the "The Closed-off Open World and the Azure Rebel" episode. Only after completing the afformentioned chapters and episode that you can finally proceed to play - "Wanderer in the Vortex" Chapter 6: The Breaking Dawn.

The update doesn't stop there! Another chapter, "The End of History," has also been added to the Apocrypha "Wanderer in the Vortex" series. Starting from Arat: Maze Village, you can access this chapter after completing Apocrypha: Wanderer in the Vortex: The Road to Thunder, The Undiscovered Babylon, and The Breaking Dawn. So, brace yourself for an epic adventure full of unexpected twists and turns, as you uncover the secrets of this enthralling new world.

Another Eden Wanderer in the Vortex update unveils tons of new character summons, rewards, and more

To celebrate the launch of Apocrypha "Wanderer in the Vortex" The Breaking Dawn, a special campaigns awaits you. During this campaign period you’ll get a 5-star Light character by simply completing Chapters 1 to 3 and collecting three Guiding Light Fragments.

Similarly, finishing Chapters 4 to 6 and collecting three Luring Shadow Fragments will grant you the opportunity to pull out a 5-star Shadow character. The characters obtained will be randomly selected from a pool of available options given to you.

For those seeking even more powerful characters, the Fateful Encounter and Fateful Encounter: Chaos Banquet Series are now available as well. Through these encounters, you have the chance to summon exceptional 5-star character Yakumo and his side-kick Kumos, through which you can enrich team compositions and bolster your strategies even further.

As an additional bonus, login rewards have been increased. You can now enjoy a daily login bonus of 50 Chronos Stones as part of the "Today's Item" promotion event. You can win up to 1000 Chronos stones throughout the update period that runs up to August 31, 2023. These valuable resources can be utilized to purchase various in-game activity and items.

Furthermore, if you achieve the true endings of Apocrypha "Wanderer in the Vortex" from Chapters 1 to 6 , then you will be rewarded with 100 Chronos Stones for each completed chapter. These rewards will be conveniently delivered to your inboxes upon successfully clearing the respective quests.

Lastly, limited-time Chronos Stone packages are also available for purchase, providing you with an opportunity to acquire additional resources and enhance your gaming experience. Don't miss out on this exciting new update where a thrilling adventures awaits in Another Eden: Wanderer in the Vortex.

Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space is available on Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC. Follow Sportskeeda to stay updated with the gaming world.

