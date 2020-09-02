Antaryami Gaming’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Battle royale games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire have become household names in India in a very short span of time, with many professional players, streamers, and content creators now attracting fans from across the country.

Rishabh Verma, aka Antaryami Gaming, is a prominent PUBG Mobile streamer and content creator. In this article, we take a look at his PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

Antaryami Gaming’s PUBG Mobile ID

Antaryami Gaming’s PUBG Mobile ID is 583147218, and his IGN is NADExAntaryami. He is also the leader of the NADE OFFICIAL clan.

Antaryami Gaming’s Stats

Season 14

His stats in Squads (ongoing season)

In the ongoing season, Antaryami Gaming, who is placed in the Ace tier in squad mode, has played 501 matches. He has 87 Chicken Dinners, which translates to a win rate of 17.36%. He has also finished in the top ten an impressive 242 times. In addition, he has notched 1728 kills with an impressive K/D ratio of 3.45.

Antaryami Gaming has also played 20 solo matches and has a single win. He hasn’t played any duo matches.

Antaryami Gaming’s tiers in the ongoing season

Season 13

Antaryami Gaming’s stats in Squads (season 13)

In the previous season, the famous Indian YouTuber played 964 squad games and won 146 of them. He had 3727 kills to his name with a splendid K/D ratio of 3.87. He was also placed in the Ace tier in this mode.

Antaryami Gaming had also played 6 solo games and racked up 32 kills, with a great K/D ratio of 5.33.

Antaryami Gaming’s YouTube channel

Antaryami Gaming’s started his journey on YouTube in April 2019. He currently has over 2.03 million subscribers on his channel and over 162 million views.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Antaryami Gaming’s social media accounts

Antaryami Gaming’s is active on Instagram and Facebook.

To visit his Instagram profile, click here.

To visit his Facebook profile, click here.

He also has a discord server, which you can join by clicking here.

