Legend X’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Battle royale games on the mobile platform have witnessed a rise in popularity. Games like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and COD Mobile also have picked up the pace and enjoy a massive fan base, who also act as an audience for content creators. This has further brought in a multitude of such creators to the eSports scene.

Laksh Jatt, popularly known as Legend X, is a renowned PUBG Mobile content creator from India. In this article, we will look at his in-game details.

Legend X's PUBG Mobile ID

Legend X's PUBG Mobile ID is 510190306, and his IGN is LEGEND X. He is also a member of the clan, BLaC | Official.

Legend X's stats

His stats in squads (ongoing season)

Season 14

In the ongoing season, Legend X has played 63 squad games and has 14 wins, which translates to a win rate of 22.2%. He is placed in the Diamond II tier in this mode. The Punjabi has also notched 349 kills at an impressive K/D ratio of 5.54, also finishing in the top ten 29 times.

His stats in duos (ongoing season)

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 42 matches and has seven Chicken Dinners. He has registered 265 kills for a fantastic K/D ratio of 6.31.

Season 13

His stats in squads (Season 13)

In the previous season, Legend X played 146 squad games and triumphed in 32 of those for a win ratio of 21.91%. He has also racked up 737 kills for a splendid K/D ratio of 5.05.

His stats in duos (Season 13)

The streamer also has 24 wins in 140 duo games, in the process killing 690 foes and maintaining an incredible K/D ratio of 4.93.

He also has four solo games to his name in the last season.

His YouTube channel

Legend X started creating content on YouTube over two years ago. Since then, he has uploaded 585 videos. Currently, he has over 1.36 million subscribers and more than 147 million views combined.

He also has a second channel named Legend Playz, where he uploads gaming content.

His social media accounts

