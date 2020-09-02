GTXPreet’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

With the rise in the popularity of PUBG Mobile, the production of online content based on the battle royale game has also seen an upsurge. A number of these content creators and streamers have garnered millions of subscribers on platforms like YouTube and Twitch and have even secured celebrity status within the gaming community.
GTX Preet is a renowned Indian PUBG Mobile streamer. This article takes a look at his PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.
Also Read: Shreeman Legend's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more
GTXPreet’s PUBG Mobile ID
GTXPreet’s PUBG Mobile ID is 562486193, and his IGN is Gtx ツpreet. He is also the leader of the GTXArmy.
GTXPreet’s Stats
Season 14
In the ongoing season, GTXPreet is placed in the Ace tier in the squad mode and has played 762 matches, winning 252. He has a win rate of 33.07% and has finished in the top ten 555 times. He has also notched 3351 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.40.
In the current season, he hasn’t played any solo or duo game yet.
Season 13
In the previous season, GTXPreet had played 809 squad games and had 336 Chicken Dinners. The popular YouTuber had also registered 4152 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.13. He also had a staggering 605 top-ten finishes.
GTXPreet had also played 1 solo and 1 duo game in the season 13.
GTXPreet’s Setup
- CPU: Ryzen 9 - 3950x
- GPU: RTX 2080ti OC MSI
- RAM: Trident z Neo 32 GB
- SSD: Samsung Evo 970 1TB
- Monitor: LG 24GM79G 144Hz
- Cooler : ML 360R
- Motherboard: Asus x570 E Gaming
- PSU: RM 1000x 80 Plus Gold
- Cabinet: Mastercase H500P
- Keyboard: ZEBRONICS PRO
- Mouse: Logitech G102
- Headphones: Hyperx Cloud 2
- Mic: Blue Yeti (blue)
GTXPreet’s YouTube channel
GTXPreet started creating content around three years back. He initially used to stream PUBG PC but later moved on to PUBG Mobile after its release. Currently, he has over 1.7 million subscribers on YouTube and over 230 million views in total. He has uploaded over 1833 videos on his channel.
You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.
GTXPreet’s social media accounts
GTXPreet is active on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter
To check out his Instagram profile: Click here
To check out his Facebook profile: Click here
To check out his Twitter profile: Click here
He also has a discord server. Here is the link to it.
Also Read: MRX's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and morePublished 02 Sep 2020, 11:44 IST