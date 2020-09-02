GTXPreet’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

With the rise in the popularity of PUBG Mobile, the production of online content based on the battle royale game has also seen an upsurge. A number of these content creators and streamers have garnered millions of subscribers on platforms like YouTube and Twitch and have even secured celebrity status within the gaming community.

GTX Preet is a renowned Indian PUBG Mobile streamer. This article takes a look at his PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

GTXPreet’s PUBG Mobile ID

GTXPreet’s PUBG Mobile ID is 562486193, and his IGN is Gtx ツpreet. He is also the leader of the GTXArmy.

GTXPreet’s Stats

Season 14

GTXPreet’s stats in the squad mode in the on-going season

In the ongoing season, GTXPreet is placed in the Ace tier in the squad mode and has played 762 matches, winning 252. He has a win rate of 33.07% and has finished in the top ten 555 times. He has also notched 3351 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.40.

In the current season, he hasn’t played any solo or duo game yet.

Season 13

GTXPreet’s stats in the squad mode in the previous season

In the previous season, GTXPreet had played 809 squad games and had 336 Chicken Dinners. The popular YouTuber had also registered 4152 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.13. He also had a staggering 605 top-ten finishes.

GTXPreet had also played 1 solo and 1 duo game in the season 13.

GTXPreet’s Setup

CPU: Ryzen 9 - 3950x

GPU: RTX 2080ti OC MSI

RAM: Trident z Neo 32 GB

SSD: Samsung Evo 970 1TB

Monitor: LG 24GM79G 144Hz

Cooler : ML 360R

Motherboard: Asus x570 E Gaming

PSU: RM 1000x 80 Plus Gold

Cabinet: Mastercase H500P

Keyboard: ZEBRONICS PRO

Mouse: Logitech G102

Headphones: Hyperx Cloud 2

Mic: Blue Yeti (blue)

GTXPreet’s YouTube channel

GTXPreet started creating content around three years back. He initially used to stream PUBG PC but later moved on to PUBG Mobile after its release. Currently, he has over 1.7 million subscribers on YouTube and over 230 million views in total. He has uploaded over 1833 videos on his channel.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

GTXPreet’s social media accounts

GTXPreet is active on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter

To check out his Instagram profile: Click here

To check out his Facebook profile: Click here

To check out his Twitter profile: Click here

He also has a discord server. Here is the link to it.

