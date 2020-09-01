MRX's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

PUBG Mobile has changed the landscape of the mobile gaming industry. Its monumental popularity has subsequently facilitated the growth of content creation in various languages across the globe.

MRXHindiGaming is a channel which streams PUBG Mobile content and is run by Aniket Chaudhary, who is popularly known by his IGN, MRX. In this article, we will look at his PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

MRX’s PUBG Mobile ID

MRX’s PUBG Mobile ID is 577261439, and his present IGN is M R X. He is also the leader of the clan, HITMAN ヽ.

MRX’s Stats

Season 14

MRX’s stats in Squads (ongoing season)

In the ongoing season, MRX is placed in the Diamond I tier and has played 535 squad matches. He has emerged victorious in 72 of those games, with a win rate of 13.45%. He has notched 3313 kills with an impressive K/D ratio of 6.19.

As per the stats section, he has also played five duo games and has 21 kills to his name. However, he hasn’t played any solo games in Season 14 yet.

MRX’s tiers in the ongoing season

Season 13

MRX’s stats in Squads (season 13)

In the previous season, MRX was placed in the Ace tier in squad mode and featured in 718 squad games, having registered 116 chicken dinners with a win rate of 16.15%. He also had 226 top 10 finishes with over 4200 kills to his name and a decent K/D ratio of 5.87.

MRX’s stats in Duos (Season 13)

In the duo mode, he was placed in the Ace tier. He played 122 games and triumphed in 36 of them. He also racked up 530 kills with an impressive K/D ratio of 4.34.

MRX’s setup

According to the description of his videos, MRX uses the iPad Pro 2018 to play PUBG Mobile. He also uses the HyperX Cloud Alpha headphones.

MRX’s YouTube channel

MRX started creating content on YouTube in October 2018. Since then, he has uploaded 561 videos. He currently has over 1.55 million subscribers and over 247 million views.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

MRX also has a second channel named MRXisLive where he hasn’t posted any content recently.

In addition, he has a Nonolive account, where he streams PUBG Mobile. You can click here to visit his account.

MRX’s social media accounts

MRX is active on Instagram, click here to visit his profile.

