Shreeman Legend's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

The popularity of PUBG Mobile is sky-high, and the game, in a short duration, has become one of the most prominent battle royale titles on the mobile platform. It has witnessed multi-faceted growth, from eSports to content creation. This mass popularity has led to the emergence of several content creators and streamers.

Shreeman Legend, real name Siddhant Praveen Joshi, is a famous Indian PUBG Mobile content creator. In this article, we look at his in-game details..

Shreeman Legend’s PUBG Mobile ID

Shreeman Legend’s PUBG Mobile ID is 510399433 and his IGN is I'm力ShяeMaи. He is also the leader of ShreeManAmry.

Shreeman Legend’s stats

His stats in squads (ongoing season)

Season 14

In Season 14 of PUBG Mobile, Shreeman Legend has played 99 squad matches and notched 25 wins, translating to a win ratio of 25.3%. He also has 70 top ten finishes. In the process, the YouTuber has racked up 349 kills for a splendid K/D ratio of 3.53.

He is currently in the Crown I tier in the squad mode.

His tiers in the current season

Shreeman Legend has also played two solo games in the ongoing season, with one win game and 16 kills.

He hasn’t played any solo matches yet.

Season 13

His stats in squads (Season 13)

In the previous season, the popular streamer played 324 squad games and triumphed in 56, which converts to a win rate of 17.3%. Shreeman Legend also finished 204 times in the top ten. He registered 1,039 kills and a K/D ratio of 3.21.

His stats in duo (Season 13)

When it comes to the duo mode, he played ten games and notched 36 kills. Siddhant played one solo game and claimed ten kills.

His YouTube channel

Shreeman Legend started creating content on YouTube back in September 2017. In total, he runs two channels, where he uploads content regularly: ShreeMan LegenD and shreeman legend live. He has over 261k subscribers, and more than 15.9 million views combined in the first channel.

In contrast, he has over 917k subscribers and more than 120 million combined views in the latter, which is where most of his gaming streams happen.

His social media accounts

Shreeman is active on Instagram and Twitter:

