PUBG Mobile has become a global sensation in today's time. The game has managed to garner a massive player base, and several professional athletes have tried their hand at it. PUBG Mobile is so addictive that even Indian cricketers cannot stop themselves from playing it for hours. Shreyas Iyer is one of the prominent Indian batsmen. He has played several T20Is and ODIs for India. The 25-year-old also captains the Indian Premier League side, Delhi Capitals. He also participated in the recently held One Plus Domin8 event, which was an absolute delight for the fans since they are only used to watching professional players streaming their gameplay.The event featured several Indian cricketers and professional PUBG Mobile players, along with actress Ahsaas Channa. Even though Shreyas' team couldn't win the event, his fans appreciated his individual performance, which was at par. Click here to read the complete coverage of the event.Shreyas Iyer's PUBG Mobile IDShreyas Iyer's PUBG Mobile ID is 5865313147, and IGN is SHREYASIYER41.Shreyas Iyer's StatsHis Stats in the solo mode in season 13Shreyas Iyer isn't an active PUBG Mobile player. In the ongoing season, he hasn't played any match. In the previous season, he played a few TDMs and only one solo game. He had over 13 kills in the only match that he had played.Shreyas Iyer is not the only cricketer who has tried his hand at PUBG Mobile. Several players of the Indian cricket team are fond of this famous battle royale, and some are even good at it. Yuzvendra Chahal is currently placed in the Crown II-tier, while Hardik Pandya is in Crown I. Some players have been quite vocal about their liking for the game.