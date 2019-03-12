Apex Legend PC/PS4/Xbox One: Major changes coming to your favorite legends, starting Apex Legends Season 1 update

Apex Legends

Apex Legends will receive a major change starting from season 1 of the game. The details were revealed on a Reddit post made by the community manager of Respawn Entertainment. The player character also referred to as Legends in the game will undergo changes, which will impact the gameplay and skills. Cooldown of skills, reduced speed buff, and many others such adjustments will take place in the coming months.

The developers also mentioned if the adjustments are not enough, then they will further alter those changes. Overall the main aim is to provide each and every player quality gameplay without any bugs or issues.

Apex Legends "Legends" Adjustments and Improvements which will be done and implemented starting Season 1-

Apex Legends

Major balance changes done with the Legends includes :

Hit box size reductions and optimizations for Caustic, Pathfinder and Gibraltar.

We’re better sizing hit boxes to character gear & model.

Since these adjustments have a Major impact on the game, we want to make sure there aren't any major bugs, so we didn’t want to rush them out.

If these adjustments prove to be insufficient, we’ll consider additional adjustments during Season 1.

Minor balance changes done with the Legends includes:

Caustic

Traps - Reduced cooldown to 25 seconds from 30 seconds

Traps - Increased radius and proximity radius by about 10%

Traps - Removed a 1 second delay on the smoke dealing damage to players

Pathfinder

Insider Knowledge - Increased the number of beacons in the world to 12 from 10

Lifeline

Care Package - Removed slight chance that level 4 armor and helmets will drop

Wraith

Into The Void - Cooldown increased from 20 -> 25 seconds

Bangalore

Double Time - Reduced move speed bonus to 30% from 40%

