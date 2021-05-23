Apex Legends: 5 proven tactics and weapons in the Season 9 Arena mode

The Arena mode in Apex Legends offers players a different way to play the game than the standard 60 player battle royale mode. Players engage in a 3v3 style match in smaller areas.

Players can spend crafting materials to build a custom loadout instead of roaming the entire map looking for the best gear. As the game continues, the crafting materials increase, allowing for better tier builds. So what's the strategy to winning this quick-paced game mode?

5 key tactics and weapons to dominate in Apex Legends' Arena mode

1. Choosing the right loadout

Taking the optimal build into a 3v3 match that may last under a minute is the first step to victory. The combinations vary, but with limited resources to spend, players need to pick their gear carefully. Selecting Legend class abilities is a necessity along with taking some form of healing items. While buying two primary weapons sounds nice, taking one in the beginning paired with the class ability adds much more potential.

2. Take the Spitfire when possible

The Spitfire continues to top the leaderboard in terms of Apex Legends' best weapons, and it's no surprise that it dominates in Arena mode. Taking this gun round one may not be wise due to the limited amount of credits players have. However, players should buy it whenever they can after that. It's worth every bit of 550 credits and shows results in multiple situations.

3. Picking the right Legends

By far, Bloodhound is the best Legend to take in Arena mode for one reason: Eye of the Allfather. Bloodhound's primary ability allows players to see enemies from a good distance, even through walls. This, combined with the fact that the map itself is much smaller, creates a massive advantage for any team with them. Bangalore and Caustic's widespread ability damage follows this same logic and makes them good picks as well. Apex Legends' favorite toxic trapper buff will soon drop, advancing his potential and playability in all matches.

4. Stick together no matter what

Apex Legends is a team game. Staying close together to maximize the damage output for the team is one of the quickest methods to down the enemy in Arena. With the map's smaller size, staying close outweighs any reason to spread out. Fighting a team of 3 already proves difficult with 3 allied players. Getting caught out early leads to a quick defeat.

5. Optimize weapon variability

When playing in a team of 3 in Apex Legends, choosing weapons that perform in different scenarios is essential. If playing with friends, be sure to communicate the chosen weapons and coordinate so they can take something different. A player with a sniper rifle cuts away at enemy armor before a big engagement. The other two should carry a combination of assault rifles and maybe an SMG.

