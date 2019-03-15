Apex Legends: 5,000 USD Scholarship Offered By Becker College

Apex Legends is affecting educational institutes.

Video games are taking over the new generation at a rapid speed. Battle Royale games like PUBG, Fortnite and Apex Legends have affected the lives of players in both positive and negative ways. Esports which shined a new hope for gamers as a medium to earn money, respect and fame has been spreading its grab all around the world. Apex Legends battle royale which at current is one of the hottest topic going around in the gaming community, whether you take the 1 million USD amount they paid to ninja to play the game for 1 day, or about apex legends beating the prior records set by its competitors like PUBG,fortnite.

Becker College, Massachusetts recently announced a scholarship program tied to an upcoming Apex Legends esports event/tournament. The top-performing players in apex legends esports event will receive a $5,000 scholarship for schooling. In order to bring the scholarship Becker College has partnered with Team Genji and Helix Esports. Team Genji will manage the analytics of the players participating in the event. Meanwhile, Helix Esports will be organizing the apex legends tournament in New Jersy within the first week of April 2019.

Top players at the event will be eligible to claim a one-time scholarship scheme at Becker College. Becker College scholarship recipients will also be given a chance to join the college's Apex Legends Esports team. Becker's Apex legends team will be competing this year starting Fall 2019.

