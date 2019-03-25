Apex Legends: Another new character will be introduced in Season 1

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 // 25 Mar 2019, 20:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Apex Legends will be adding another character during the lifetime of the Season 1 Battle Pass. The hint/confirmation came from Sony's PS4 Apex Legends page which says "Two new characters will launch over the course of the season but in the meantime, look out for a new weapon set to launch as the season progresses".

Apex Legends recently added the swift and agile hero Octane with the introduction of the Season 1 Battle Pass. Data miners have also pulled out patched data from Apex Legends and found that Respawn is planning to add 10 more characters, which also includes Octane.

Respawn has mentioned that the data miners are "not a reliable source" and that players should not take away anything from it. This could just be a PR act to cover up leaks, but Respawn may change these characters as they slowly introduce them. The models from the leak are very basic and don't include information such as abilities.

The next hero could possibly be "Wattson" since there were many leaks pertaining to his abilities as well as extra information from the data miners. We can assume that the next hero will not be free and needs to be purchased with tokens, just like Octane. A full set of cosmetics will also reportedly be attainable.

Respawn has not given us any confirmation on this but in their Season 1 roadmap, there have been mentions of adding new heroes each season. But there was no exact number on how many. Based on the PS Store page, we can assume that a new Legend will come out every 12 weeks (or 3 months).

The best thing we can do for now is to wait and enjoy Apex Legends' sweet first season Battle Pass, with all the cool skins and cosmetics. If the leaks are real, then you know who to expect in the upcoming months.

Visit Sportskeeda for all the latest video game news

Advertisement