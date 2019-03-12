Apex Legends: 10 Unreleased Characters Leaked

Apex Legends has been a huge success in the Battle Royale genre, garnering players faster than the world's most popular Battle Royales Fortnite and PUBG did. The game has gotten a lot of content updates and developers Respawn have been in touch with the gaming community.

This is one of EA's more successful projects and one of the rare instances that a game is free to play. The game has only been out for a little over a month and there have been some additions of characters. There are some characters that will probably be released over the next few months.

Data miners have already found things such as Night Mode, NPCs, Flamethrowers and more. A Twitter user @Shrugtal has leaked concept art and unfinished models for 10 new upcoming characters.

Whether they will be implemented on the game or not, we don't really know. But another leak back in February found the names of the new Apex Legends characters and they seem to align with this leak. We only have confirmation for two characters, Octane and Wattson. Check out the pictures for yourself:

Another Twitter user, Sargent 179, took these leaked photos and created a concept art of how these might look in the game. Here is his take:

These are just leaks, but they were datamined from the game client so it is likely that these will be the next heroes. Though the final released concept may change. We know that Respawn has said that there will be four Battle Pass seasons in 2019 but we don't know how many heroes they will release per season.

Even though there have been many leaks about the next character Octane, Respawn hasn't confirmed anything officially. We could expect Octane to be released in Season 1, given how much information we were given.

Season 1 of Apex Legend will kick off on March 12. Let's wait for Respawn to tell us what they have in store.

