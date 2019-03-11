Apex Legends News: Data-miners uncover new Night Mode, NPCs, Flamethrower and Wall Running coming to the Battle Royale

Apex Legends might get a new-night mode, NPCs with distinct names and attack type who attack player characters, a new flamethrower weapon, plus a wall running feature like we used to get in Titanfall franchise in the coming days.

Data miners are doing the hard work day and night to uncovers some of the upcoming features of Apex Legends. Meanwhile, there are plenty of leaks for the game which also suggests a possibility of a hoverbike. Everything remains in shadow as the developers of the game at Respawn Entertainment has not yet confirmed these features and new add-ons.

Apex Legends News and Leaks twitter account who post all the leaks and rumors related to the game from different sources posted some tweets which show the above-mentioned features being added in the game. The tweet quoted -

LEAK: Also there's a Night Mode is development. That's one of the most requested features after a reddditor showed how the map would like in the Night.

LEAK: More info on the Previously leaked NPCs. I'll just tweet the pictures in parts. You can add comments if you want me to explain.

As I mentioned earlier the details leaked by the data miners are not yet confirmed by the developers. Even though they can be considered somewhat reliable as we have seen the leaks for a game like PlayerUnknown's Battleground were also true which were confirmed later on.

New weapons like remote turrets and flamethrowers have a high chance of getting included in the game. As we have already seen the developers including new guns like Havoc, which was added later on in the game.

