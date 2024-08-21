Apex Legends Battle Academy store: All skins, prices, and more

The Apex Legends Battle Academy store went live on August 20, 2024, offering players a new wave of collectible cosmetics. Numerous bundles have been added to the store, catering to the majority of the player base as some of the most popular Legends in the game, such as Wraith, Loba, and others have been the recipients of these skins.

This article will provide a detailed brief on the newest Battle Academy store in Apex Legends. To know more about the store event, read below.

All skins in the Apex Legends Battle Academy store

The Battle Academy store in Apex Legends Season 22 offers players a wide range of unlockable bundles. From the looks of it, there are only a handful of items that can be purchased at standalone prices.

That said, here's a more in-depth look into all the skin bundles introduced with the Apex Legends Battle Academy store:

1) Battle Academy Weapons bundle

Battle Academy Weapons bundle featuring High Honors Charge Rifle (Image via EA)

Top of the Class 30-30 Repeater Legendary skin

High Honor Charge Rifle Legendary skin

Hall Monitor R-99 Legendary Skin

Pop Quiz Sentinel Legendary Skin

Graduate Thesis Volt Legendary Skin

5x Apex Packs Legendary Skin

2) Professor Blasey Bundle

Professor Blasey bundle featuring Wraith (Image via EA)

Professor Blasey Wraith Legendary Skin

Higher Education Epic Banner

Dont be a Dummy Epic Holospray

3) Headmistress Bundle

Headmistress Bundle featuring Loba (Image via EA)

Headmistress Loba Legendary Skin Higher Education Epic Banner Dont be a Dummy Epic Holospray

4) Professor Somers Bundle

Professor Somers Bundle featuring Horizon (Image via EA)

Professor Somers Legendary Skin Higher Education Epic Banner Dont be a Dummy Epic Holospray

Price

Each of these bundles is priced differently, and players must have required Apex Coins to finalize any of these purchases. Here's a detailed price list of all the bundles included in this store:

Battle Academy Weapons bundle: 4350 Apex Coins

4350 Apex Coins Professor Blasey Bundle: 2500 Apex Coins

2500 Apex Coins Headmistress Bundle: 2500 Apex Coins

2500 Apex Coins Professor Somers Bundle: Apex Coins

Apex Coins Professor Blasey Apex Pack Bundle: 6000 Apex Coins (Contains 50x Apex alongside the other cosmetics)

6000 Apex Coins (Contains 50x Apex alongside the other cosmetics) Headmistress Apex Pack Bundle: 6000 Apex Coins (Contains 50x Apex alongside the other cosmetics)

6000 Apex Coins (Contains 50x Apex alongside the other cosmetics) Professor Somers Apex Pack Bundle: 6000 Apex Coins (Contains 50x Apex alongside the other cosmetics)

Apex Legends Battle Academy store end date

Players must note that the Apex Legends Battle Academy store will only stay live till Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

