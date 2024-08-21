Apex Legends Battle Academy store: All skins, prices, and more

The Apex Legends Battle Academy store went live on August 20, 2024, offering players a new wave of collectible cosmetics. Numerous bundles have been added to the store, catering to the majority of the player base as some of the most popular Legends in the game, such as Wraith, Loba, and others have been the recipients of these skins.
This article will provide a detailed brief on the newest Battle Academy store in Apex Legends. To know more about the store event, read below.
All skins in the Apex Legends Battle Academy store
The Battle Academy store in Apex Legends Season 22 offers players a wide range of unlockable bundles. From the looks of it, there are only a handful of items that can be purchased at standalone prices.
That said, here's a more in-depth look into all the skin bundles introduced with the Apex Legends Battle Academy store:
1) Battle Academy Weapons bundle
- Top of the Class 30-30 Repeater Legendary skin
- High Honor Charge Rifle Legendary skin
- Hall Monitor R-99 Legendary Skin
- Pop Quiz Sentinel Legendary Skin
- Graduate Thesis Volt Legendary Skin
- 5x Apex Packs Legendary Skin
Read more: Aim assist nerf in Apex Legends will reportedly be featured in Season 22
2) Professor Blasey Bundle
- Professor Blasey Wraith Legendary Skin
- Higher Education Epic Banner
- Dont be a Dummy Epic Holospray
3) Headmistress Bundle
- Headmistress Loba Legendary Skin
- Higher Education Epic Banner
- Dont be a Dummy Epic Holospray
4) Professor Somers Bundle
- Professor Somers Legendary Skin
- Higher Education Epic Banner
- Dont be a Dummy Epic Holospray
You might be interested in: Akimbo in Apex Legends Season 22: All weapons, how to use, and more
Price
Each of these bundles is priced differently, and players must have required Apex Coins to finalize any of these purchases. Here's a detailed price list of all the bundles included in this store:
- Battle Academy Weapons bundle: 4350 Apex Coins
- Professor Blasey Bundle: 2500 Apex Coins
- Headmistress Bundle: 2500 Apex Coins
- Professor Somers Bundle: Apex Coins
- Professor Blasey Apex Pack Bundle: 6000 Apex Coins (Contains 50x Apex alongside the other cosmetics)
- Headmistress Apex Pack Bundle: 6000 Apex Coins (Contains 50x Apex alongside the other cosmetics)
- Professor Somers Apex Pack Bundle: 6000 Apex Coins (Contains 50x Apex alongside the other cosmetics)
Apex Legends Battle Academy store end date
Players must note that the Apex Legends Battle Academy store will only stay live till Tuesday, September 17, 2024.
For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.
Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!