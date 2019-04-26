×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Apex Legends: Developers share new updates and tease Season 2

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
4   //    26 Apr 2019, 13:30 IST

Image result for apex legends

Apex Legends is a wildly popular game in the oversaturated Battle Royale genre. For a time it grew at an incredible pace, amassing up to 50 million unique players. The glory did not last forever though as Apex Legends saw a huge dip in the number of Twitch viewers.

Morever, the Season 1 Battle Pass for Apex Legends did not live up to the expectations of players. Many have complained that it is lackluster and players who have higher levels of the Battle Pass don't get access to Legendary Tier skins and exclusive content.

Still, Apex Legends produced a much more rewarding Season 1 Battle Pass than Fortnite did. Developers Respawn have been listening to the concerns and feedback of the community on the best way going forward.

A recent blog post by Respawn has addressed some core issues as well as what players can expect in the upcoming patches. Respawn has confirmed that with each new season, starting from Season 2, there will be additional content such as new Battle Pass additions, a new Legend and a meta-defining item. Season 2 is expected to be released sometime in June or July.

The first half of the post talks about stabilization issues, addressing cheaters as well as general gameplay improvement issues which seemed to pop up once in a while.

Unlike Fortnite, Respawn aims to release patches as less as possible. A recent exposure revealed that the crunch and work hours over at Epic Games is having their employees work non-stop for 70+ hours a week. Respawn will be updating less frequently to avoid such a controversy.

Respawn has also confirmed that in order to keep up with Apex Legends and to push meaningful updates regularly, future Titanfall games will be delayed. The Apex Legends team will also not be involved with the development of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order which is also being developed by Respawn.

Tags:
Apex Legends
Advertisement
Apex Legends Octane and Wattson: Everything We Know About The Apex Legends New Characters
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Update 1.1.1 Fortifies Gibraltar and Caustic, Wingman and Spitfire Magazine Size Reduced 
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Twitch views plunged in the past few weeks, Apex Legends might not be the Fortnite killer we thought of
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends New Game Map, Single Player, Cross-Play and More about the Battle Royale
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends News: Possible New Weapon Leak
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Season 1: Wild Frontier FAQ's about Battle Pass answered by the developers 
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends: 4 things everyone wants in  Apex Legends Season 1
RELATED STORY
PUBG New Moon Map - An April Fool Joke By The Developers
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends: Developers are testing a system that punishes quitters
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Latest Fix Restores Players Progression Lost In Previous Update 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us