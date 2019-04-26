Apex Legends: Developers share new updates and tease Season 2

Apex Legends is a wildly popular game in the oversaturated Battle Royale genre. For a time it grew at an incredible pace, amassing up to 50 million unique players. The glory did not last forever though as Apex Legends saw a huge dip in the number of Twitch viewers.

Morever, the Season 1 Battle Pass for Apex Legends did not live up to the expectations of players. Many have complained that it is lackluster and players who have higher levels of the Battle Pass don't get access to Legendary Tier skins and exclusive content.

Still, Apex Legends produced a much more rewarding Season 1 Battle Pass than Fortnite did. Developers Respawn have been listening to the concerns and feedback of the community on the best way going forward.

A recent blog post by Respawn has addressed some core issues as well as what players can expect in the upcoming patches. Respawn has confirmed that with each new season, starting from Season 2, there will be additional content such as new Battle Pass additions, a new Legend and a meta-defining item. Season 2 is expected to be released sometime in June or July.

The first half of the post talks about stabilization issues, addressing cheaters as well as general gameplay improvement issues which seemed to pop up once in a while.

Unlike Fortnite, Respawn aims to release patches as less as possible. A recent exposure revealed that the crunch and work hours over at Epic Games is having their employees work non-stop for 70+ hours a week. Respawn will be updating less frequently to avoid such a controversy.

Respawn has also confirmed that in order to keep up with Apex Legends and to push meaningful updates regularly, future Titanfall games will be delayed. The Apex Legends team will also not be involved with the development of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order which is also being developed by Respawn.