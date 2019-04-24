Apex Legends Twitch views plunged in the past few weeks, Apex Legends might not be the Fortnite killer we thought of

Apex Legends

Apex Legends was the first battle royale game which was thought of to bring down Fortnite Battle Royale. Apex Legends showed remarkable growth in the first month of its release. The game crossed the previous records set by PUBG and Fortnite in the following fields-

Total online players registered for the game.

The number of concurrent players playing the game.

Apex Legends even crossed Fortnite battle royale in terms of total hours watched on Twitch. Every day we saw the developers bragging about their achievements. The whole battle royale community was awed by the sudden release of a battle royale title which was not an alpha but a complete game.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends' decline was foreseen by many of the analysts as the game was not what we expected. The game didn't have any pre-release advertisement, and had a sudden launch although famous streamers like Shroud and Ninja were paid money for live streaming the game upon its release.

This strategy opted by EA worked quite well, they even paid Ninja a sum of $1 Million USD. Apex Legends had a good start but soon after a few weeks, we had cheaters in the game ruining the matches. The developers assured the players about resolving the issue. Although even after the developers banned around 350k players it was not enough.

Apex Legends VS Fortnite Battle Royale

In the above infographic graph, we can see Apex Legend was above Fortnite in terms of hours watched on Twitch. By each passing day, the Apex Legends' graph went down and now it's below Fortnite.

This indicates that Apex Legends is clearly not a Fortnite killer. Even the developers stopped mentioning the player counts, Though we should keep in mind that twitch hours watched is clearly based on the number of streamers streaming the game and their audience.

