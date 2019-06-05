Apex Legends: First-Ever Limited-Time Event To Begin Today

Via Apex Legends

Apex Legends' first-ever limited-time event will kick off today, offering more content to all of the players.

There are only a handful of challenges but they are not as easy as they sound. Each challenge is unique and the difficulty level increases as you go from one challenge to the next.

The challenges are as follows:

Challenge Prize

Finish in the top 5 of any match - Legendary Hunt badge

Finish in the Top 5 in an Elite Top 5 match - Rare Wolfpack G7 Scout weapon skin

Finish in the Top 5 five times in any queue - Epic Master of the Hunt Bloodhound

Legend Skins

Win twice in any queue - Legendary Tamed Beast Triple Take weapon skin

The first mission appears to be quite easy, while the last one might take some time. However, everyone should be able to complete all the tasks within the stipulated time. Only one mission is to be completed in the Elite queue while the other missions can be completed in the standard queue.

The event will run till June 18 so make sure you complete all the missions before the deadline.

This is the first time Respawn has introduced a limited time event. This is very similar to Fortnite's limited time events and is a move that's been appreciated by the community.

Apex Legends got off to a dream start when the game was launched back in February. However, the game has been in decline since then. In a report by SuperData, Apex Legends generated $24m in the month of April, which is one-third of the revenue they generated in February.

After the release of Battle Pass for season 1, there has been hardly any new content, so the release of a new limited-time game mode will give fans a reason to rejoice.

